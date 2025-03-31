Miami Tennis battles, but falls to Duke 4-3

The No.25 Miami Hurricanes men’s tennis team fell to the No.13 Duke Blue Devils Sunday afternoon, 4-3. It was a back-and-forth battle, but the Blue Devils proved too much for the Hurricanes to overcome.

UM (11-8, 4-6 ACC) continued their doubles struggles, dropping the opening point to Duke (15-5, 8-2 ACC).

The ’Cane pairing of Nacho Serra Sanchez and Leonardo Dal Boni fell 6-2 to Pedro Rodenas and Andreja Petrovic. The same fate was met by the ’Cane pair of Medhi Sadaoui and Jules Garot, losing 6-1 to Remy Dugardin and Gerard Planelles.

Duke extended their lead in the opening singles match as Connor Drug defeated Dal Boni 6-3, 6-2. Miami finally answered with a win of their own as Sanchez took down Petrovic 6-4, 6-4, but Duke answered right back as No. 71 Cooper Williams defeated Antonio Prat 7-6, 6-1.

With Duke one win away from clinching the match, the Hurricanes used all their might to tie the match at 3-3. Garot took down Jake Krug 6-4, 7-6, and No.41 Martin Katz took down No.36 Pedro Rodenas to tie the match for Miami.

Like Friday’s match against UNC, it all came down to the final court for Miami. And just like Friday, the Hurricanes could not get that final point.

Sadaoui took it to three sets, but fell 2-6, 7-5, 3-6 to Dugardin, putting the final nail in the coffin for the Hurricane comeback.

Despite being flawless at home, Miami is still yet to win a road game this season, a major factor behind the Hurricanes sub -.500 ACC record.

Miami will welcome a return home warmly, taking on Louisville at home April 3.