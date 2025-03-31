Mahoney-Pearson ceiling collapses during storm

The roof over the seating area outside of the Mahoney-Pearson Residential College collapsed in a thunderstorm on the afternoon of Sunday, March 30. No injuries were reported.

“The University is aware of the incident at Mahoney-Pearson Residential College that occurred Sunday evening following storms that impacted the area,” the University of Miami told The Hurricane in a statement. “University Facilities, Housing and Residential Life and UMPD immediately responded. There were no reported injuries, and we are securing the outdoor patio area to assess the damage.”

A video of the scene by UM student and Mahoney-Pearson resident Lily Kirk (@lilyy.kirkk) went viral on TikTok, with over 284,500 views as of March 31 at 2 p.m.

“How’s your Sunday going well my dorm is falling apart,” the TikTok said.

The over 227 comments were filled with shock and outrage.

“I lived there last year – those two buildings are safety hazards and there’s mold all throughout the dorms,” commented TikTok user @davicello.

This is a developing story.