Can’t handle the heat: Miami sweeps Colgate 7-0, sending them back to cold Upstate, New York

The Miami Hurricanes (9-6, 2-4 ACC) looked to use home court to their advantage after getting swept by two teams in North Carolina, Wake Forest and North Carolina State. Miami rebounded fantastically against Colgate (8-6,1-2 Patriot League) sweeping them 7-0at the Neil Schiff Tennis Center.

The Hurricanes dominated in singles, winning on every court while also securing points in doubles.

In singles, No. 41 rated Senior Martin Katz had an impressive 6-0, 6-1 win over Colgate senior Benito Vlassis. Also winning with the same score was Miami freshman Jules Garot over Senior Ben Graham. The junior Antonio prat won 6-1, 6-1 against Raiders Aiden Lee at the No. 2 spot.

More intense matches concluded towards the end with Nacho Serra Sanchez defeating Josh Israel 6-1, 6-1. Medhi Sadaoui won 6-3, 6-2 over Lochlan Seth and on court six, Maximo Maximo Oberto Calleri took down Falcon, 6-2, 6-1.

In doubles, Katz and Prat did not allow its opponents Vlassis and Israel to win a game, defeating them 6-0. Sadaoui and Garot won 6-2 over Aidan Chung and Tim Viding.

Miami will look to remain hot down south as they will stay home to take on Georgia Tech on March 21st followed by Clemson on March 23rd. You can watch all the action at the Neil Schiff Tennis Center free of charge.