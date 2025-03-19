Google hits delete on International Women’s Day

What if you checked your calendar on March 8, expecting to see International Women’s Day, only to find it missing? For many women and girls, including myself, Google’s quiet erasure of a globally recognized day sparked disappointment and outrage. But why was this global celebration erased, and what does it say about the future of women’s rights in America?

Google’s decision to remove International Women’s Day from the calendar, seemingly yielding to pressure from the current administration, comes simultaneously as companies scale back on DEI initiatives. However, unlike most companies, Google’s influence goes far beyond the average, making its actions especially significant.

Eliminating DEI initiatives that are geared towards helping women, minimizing the appreciation of women and continuing to intentionally recognize women in the face of the new administration will be crucial in the pursuit of true equity.

Their actions attempted to erase a day that has been celebrated worldwide for decades, honoring the women in our lives, whether it’s a mom who carried us for 9 months, a sister who supports us, an aunt who has fun with us, a grandma who guides us, or a friend who listens.

Google prides itself on being a progressive company, yet only 34% of its employees are female. Some may suggest that the underrepresentation of women in tech is due to a lower interest in the field. However, this issue stems not from a lack of interest but from a lack of opportunity, support and systemic barriers women face.

Beyond hiring disparities, the lack of women in leadership at Google further exposes the company’s failure to foster real equity. Women hold only 28% of all leadership roles, meaning the decisions that shape the company—and the industry—are still overwhelmingly made by men. Without women in positions of power, policies that could drive real change, such as equitable pay structures, stronger parental leave policies and mentorship programs, remain secondary priorities. True progress isn’t just about hiring more women; it’s about ensuring they have the support and opportunities to lead.

“Women are underrepresented at every level in technology,” said recruitment company Anderson Frank, drawing data from their Careers and Guidelines Study.

As outlined in the Declaration of Independence, “All men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”

The beautiful words that are the very foundation of our society echo the hard truth that women and men have not had the same opportunities. I shudder at the thought that only a few decades ago, in 1974, women gained the right to legally apply for credit cards under the Equal Credit Opportunity Act, a stark reminder of how far we’ve come, but also how much more progress is still needed.

By understanding and recognizing both the disadvantages and advantages that men and women face, we as a society can empathize with one another and work together to bridge the equity gap. Having diverse perspectives is crucial to creating a truly equitable society. However, this change must also be reflected within corporations.

Real change requires more than just individual awareness—it demands societal and structural shifts. Specifically, within the corporations that shape our daily lives. Companies have the power to set industry standards, influence workplace culture and reinforce what values are prioritized in society. Yet, too often, they choose performative gestures over meaningful action, using diversity initiatives as a marketing tool rather than a commitment to equity. When businesses fail to back up their words with tangible change, they reinforce the very inequalities they claim to be addressing.

Unfortunately, Apple, a tech giant on par with Google and a company whose products are used by 2.2 billion people—many of whom are women—appears to have external ethics that do not align with its internal actions. The company proudly markets itself as an advocate for equity and equality, boasting about diverse hiring initiatives and celebrating women’s achievements during Women’s History Month. However, behind the polished marketing campaigns and well-crafted press releases lies a troubling reality: Apple has a long history of failing to uphold these values when it matters most.

One of the most glaring examples is the class-action lawsuit Apple is currently facing. Apple allegedly violated state equal pay and anti-discrimination laws (Cohen and Milstein). The plaintiffs, representing over 12,000 women in Apple’s engineering, marketing and AppleCare divisions, claim the company used salary history and biased performance evaluations to justify pay disparities.

Google and Apple’s violations and attempts at undermining women may leave a sour taste of disgust in our mouths, but it is greatly overshadowed by the potential that lies inside the magnificent hearts and souls of each girl and woman alike. The potential to rise above and achieve the impossible, explore the unexplored, make a house a home, legislate over a nation and simply turn what we dream of into reality.

While these companies’ actions are disheartening, they do not diminish the undeniable contributions of women throughout history, whose legacies continue to shape the world for the better. If you’ve ever used Wi-Fi, GPS, or Bluetooth, you can thank Hedy Lamarr, the actress and inventor behind spread spectrum communication. Rosalind Franklin’s groundbreaking work helped uncover DNA’s double-helix structure, while Constance Baker Motley fought to dismantle Jim Crow laws and defend civil rights leaders like Martin Luther King Jr. In the art world, Emma Reyes used her work to amplify women’s voices and challenge societal norms. The list goes on and on, and this further reflects that women’s contributions are undeniable—erasing recognition of them does not erase their impact.

However, it is through the recognition of these accomplishments that we inspire the next generation to continue breaking barriers and forging new paths. On International Women’s Day, women still continued to protect, advocate and celebrate. I dare you to celebrate a woman that makes you happy by being in your life. You can celebrate by dancing and singing like in Nigeria, by marching like in Russia, by wearing purple like in Istanbul, or simply coming together and saying, “I appreciate you.”