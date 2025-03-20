Fire burns through South Florida with no end in sight

Massive clouds of smoke could be seen in parts of Miami-Dade and the Florida Keys as fires ripped through the areas on Tuesday, March 18. The U.S. 1 going through the Keys was shut down through Wednesday after being opened for a short time.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, the fire, nicknamed ‘The 344,’ is on the Miami-Dade portion of Card Sound Road, which starts in Florida City and goes into Key Largo. The fire also led to the closure of the 18-mile stretch along U.S. 1 between Florida City and Key Largo.

The massive brush fire has already destroyed around 22,000 acres of land and is giving firefighters a tough fight, with only 20% of the fire contained as of Thursday afternoon, according to the Florida Forest Service.

“We’re right here in between Miami and Key Largo, the ocean’s right there, and it’s very soft, very difficult,” Kevin MacEwen, with the Florida Forest Service, said to Local 10 News. “So we have to use a lot of air resources and existing boundaries and natural barriers to check up the fire. And we just ask everyone to be, just, patient.”

This fire follows a stretch of unusually dry weather in Miami-Dade, with a 3.5-4.5 inch rainfall deficit since January 1 and moderate to severe drought conditions.

The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for most of southeastern Florida, citing critical fire conditions, low relative humidity and gusty winds. Winds are expected to pick up, creating conditions for rapid fire spread.

“With most of South Florida already under drought conditions, this will lead to critical fire weather concerns today,” NWS stated. “Any fires that develop could spread rapidly.”

Authorities across South Florida are taking steps to warn the public against going outside and to stay safe from the fires.

“Miami Dade Fire Rescue continues working alongside Florida Forest Service to contain the brush fire near the 40800 block and Card Sound Rd,” MDFR said. “Although the fire is not near any commercial or residential areas, we urge our community to stay informed about any possible road closures and stay safe.”

This is a developing story.