Miami pummeled by No. 14 Wake Forest in ACC opener, losing 8-0

On a clear Friday night in Winston-Salem, the Miami Hurricanes were outclassed by No.14 ranked Wake Forest. At David F. Couch Ballpark, the Demon Deacons shutout the ’Canes, 8-0.

The ’Canes entered ACC play at a modest 12-6, but a struggling 1-4 record away from Coral Gables.

Wake Forest put the game out of reach in the fourth. With the bases loaded, Marek Houston smacked a grand slam to left center, extending the lead to seven.

Miami starting pitcher Nick Robert continues to struggle with the long ball. The sophomore entered the evening allowing four home runs. Tonight, he surrendered three in five innings.

In five frames of work, Robert allowed seven runs on eight hits, striking out six and walking two. His ERA has climbed up to 6.91.

The ’Canes offense was dead silent this evening in Winston-Salem. 11 Hurricane batters struck out while tallying just three hits.

Wake Forest starter Logan Lunceford dominated UM. The Missouri transfer struck out eighth Hurricane batters, allowing three hits and one walk in seven innings of work.

The Demon Deacons got the scoring going right away. In the bottom of the first, Jack Winnay launched a two-run bomb to left center field.

In the second, WF added another run through the long ball. Dalton Wentz sent a laser over the wall in left field, making it a 3-0 lead.

The ’Canes continue to struggle on both sides of the ball. On the mound, UM has allowed 52 runs in its last five games. On offense, Miami has lacked any consistency to score.

UM (12-7, 0-1 ACC) looks to bounce back against No. 14 ranked Wake Forest (16-3, 1-0 ACC) at David F. Couch Ballpark. The two squads will play a double-header on Saturday.

First pitch for game one will be at 4 p.m on the ACC Network. Griffin Hugus will toe the slab in game one and Brian Walters will take the mound for game two.