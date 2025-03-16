No.1 Wake Forest Crushes Miami, 4-0

The No. 34 Miami Hurricanes (8-5, 2-3 ACC) continued their road trip, heading over to Winston-Salem to take on the No.1 Wake Forest Demon Deacons (22-0, 5-0 ACC) Friday afternoon. While Miami had dreams of upsetting the No.1 team in the nation, Wake crushed those hopes in a dominant 4-0 sweep over the Hurricanes.

For the third match in a row, Miami dropped the doubles point.

Wake Forest’s No.6 Luciano Tacchi and Luca Pow made quick work of the Hurricanes pair of Nacho Serra Sanchez and Leonardo Dal Boni, 6-1. The ’Cane pairing of Martin Katz and Antonio Prat put up a better fight, but still fell 6-3 to Wake’s No.5 Stefan Dostanic and DK Suresh which clinched the doubles point for the Demon Deacons.

Miami’s struggles continued in singles play, where Wake Forest finished off the ’Canes with ease.

Pow dispatched Dal Boni 6-2, 6-2 to keep the momentum going for the Demon Deacons, and Tacchi won 6-2, 6-1 over Miami’s Medhi Sadaoui. The match was officially clinched with Serra Sanchez falling 6-2, 6-2 to No. 65 Ionnis Silas.

The Hurricanes will finish up their road trip this Sunday March 16th as they head to NC State looking to finally get a road win this year.