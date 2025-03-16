Hurricanes Women’s Tennis leaves Fighting Irish in dust with 4-0 shutout

The Hurricanes (6-5, 2-1) showed Notre Dame (12-3, 2-2) their fight on Friday as Miami Women’s Tennis shut them out (4,0) at the Neil Schiff Tennis Center.

Junior doubles partners Raquel Gonzalez and Xinyi Nong kicked off the battle against Notre Dame with a 6-4 win over Notre Dame’s Carrie Beckman and Maria Olivia Castedo.

Miami took home the doubles point after Alexa Noel and Maria Paula Vargas won a 6-4 matchup with Bianca Molnar and Akari Matsuno.

Following the doubles, Alexa Noel continued her successes for the day in singles play with an easy 6-0, 6-3 win over Akari Matsuno, and Hurricanes Jaquelyn Ogunwale and Aely Arai finished off the day with singles wins of their own.

This win comes as the team’s first top-25 win of the season, and Miami looks to continue its success as it faces Louisville on Sunday.