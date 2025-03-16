Hurricanes bats come alive but not enough to win as Miami gets swept by Wake Forest 

With an 8:17 p.m. first pitch for the second game of the Saturday doubleheader and the final game of their series against Wake Forest, the Miami Hurricanes looked to salvage a victory after getting walked off in the earlier game. After disappointing plate appearances by the Miami batters in the first two games, the bats woke up during game three. However, a seven-run sixth inning from Wake Forest powered it to a 12-10 victory.

In the top of the second inning, after a Bobby Marsh base hit, freshman catcher Evan Taveres stepped into the batter’s box for his first at-bat of the game. Tavares hit a two-run shot to left field for his first collegiate home run, and UM had a 2-1 lead.

The long ball struck again when Marsh hit a two-run homer to right center, the deepest part of David F. Couch Ballpark. Wake Forest’s home field is quite small – 310 down the left field line and 300 down the right field line. Marsh’s home run in the fourth moved Miami within one, as the Demon Deacons (18-3, 6-0 ACC) touched home four times in the bottom of the third.

Redshirt junior pitcher Brian Walters came up big to help the Hurricanes take a game in each of the Florida and UConn series and looked to carry the ’Canes to a victory against Wake Forest. In four innings pitched, he allowed 10 hits and five runs while striking out four batters.

Miami’s bats stayed consistent throughout the first six innings, as two runs came into score in the fifth and one in the top of the sixth.

The bottom of the sixth was a disaster for Miami’s pitching. Hawaii transfer Alex Giroux allowed a double down the left field to projected first round pick in the 2025 MLB Draft, Marek Houston. Giroux hit the next batter and was taken out of the game with no outs in the inning.

Freshman Lazaro Collera entered the game and gave up a three-run homer to Wake Forest’s Kade Lewis. Giroux also gave up a walk with the bases loaded, allowing one run to score. Left-handed pitcher Michael Fernandez also allowed three runs on two hits, and Wake Forest took a commanding 12-7 lead.

Miami (12-8, 0-3 ACC) did pour on three runs in the top of the eighth, but it was not enough to beat the Demon Deacons.

Next up, the Hurricanes will attempt to break a four-game losing streak against Florida Atlantic in Boca Raton, Florida. The first pitch is slated for Tuesday at 6 p.m.