Sunday Sweep: Miami takes down Boston College 4-0

The No. 30 Miami Hurricanes closed out their pair of weekend matches with a 4-0 sweep of the Boston College Eagles on Sunday afternoon.

Continuing their doubles excellence on the year, Miami got ahead by securing the doubles point in quick fashion. Senior Martin Katz and junior Antonio Prat quickly dispatched the BC (2-3, 0-2 ACC) pairing of Aidan Pack and Jack Vassel, 6-1. Junior Nacho Serra Sanchez and sophomore Leonardo Dal Boni clinched the point for the Hurricanes (7-2, 2-0 ACC) with a 6-4 win against Liam O’ Leary and Caleb Saltz.

With the 1-0 lead, UM kept its foot on the gas going into singles play.

Prat set the tone with back-to-back 6-1 wins over Vessel before No. 48 Katz took consecutive 6-2 wins over Saltz. Both Prat and Katz continue to impress on the courts, putting their veteran experience to good use.

Continuing the theme of matching sets, Serra Sanchez took a 6-2, 6-2 win over Andrew Ilie to clinch the match.

The Hurricanes are riding a five-match win streak that dates back to January, with impressive wins over teams like UCF and SMU.

Miami will continue its homestand next Tuesday against South Alabama and hope to remain undefeated at the Neil Schiff Tennis Center.

Singles Competition

1. #48 Martin Katz (UM) def. Caleb Saltz (BC) 6-2, 6-2

2. Antonio Prat (UM) def. Jake Vassel (BC) 6-1, 6-1

3. Nacho Serra Sanchez (UM) def. Andrew Ilie (BC) 6-2, 6-2

4. Leonardo Dal Boni (UM) vs. Mai Gao (BC) 6-2, 2-4, unfinished

5. Mehdi Sadaoui (UM) vs. Aidan Pacl (BC) 6-1, 2-4, unfinished

6. Jules Garot (UM) vs. Connor McDonald (BC) 6-3, 1-5, unfinished

Doubles Competition

1. Martin Katz/Antonio Prat (UM) def. Aidan Pacl/Jake Vassel (BC) 6-1

2. Leonardo Dal Boni/Nacho Serra Sanchez (UM) def. Liam O’Leary/Caleb Saltz (BC) 6-4

3. Mehdi Sadaoui/Jules Garot (UM) vs. Andrew Ilie/Matthew Overvelde (BC) 4-4, unfinished