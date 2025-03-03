Hurricanes baseball avoid sweep, head home with 13-7 win over No. 7 Gators

After smooth sailing against Princeton last weekend in Coral Gables, Miami hit some rough seas in Gainesville. Dropping the first two games to the No. 7 Florida Gators, the Hurricanes salvaged the series finale and came away with a 13-7 win against its in-state rivals.

In the top of the fifth inning, down 4-2, Miami’s bats came alive. With no outs and freshman Michael Torres on first via a walk, sophomore third baseman Daniel Cuvet lined a base hit down the middle to make runners on first and second. Redshirt junior Max Galvin proceeded to load the bases on a four-pitch walk.

Cuvet’s base knock took Florida’s starting pitcher out of the game. The right-handed Jake Clemente threw four innings, striking out six, walking four, giving up two hits and hitting three batters. This resulted in him giving up four runs.

In prime position for a great opportunity, junior Jake Ogden got plunked to score a run and keep the bases loaded. Senior Dorian Gonzalez Jr. opened up an onslaught of hitting with a base hit, scoring one. Tanner Smith and Bobby Marsh also came through with base hits. The Hurricanes took a 7-4 lead after five innings.

Miami capitalized after a rough defensive first inning, including an uncharacteristic showing from starting pitcher Brian Walters.

Hayden Yost, the leadoff man for Florida, skied a deep and high fly ball to left field, where Galvin lost it in the sun for a ground-rule double in his first at-bat of the game. The Gators went on to score two runs in the first frame.

Walters, in 4.2 innings of work, allowed six hits, four runs and a strikeout, moving his ERA to 2.87.

The ’Canes came back in the sixth inning with more offense. After Cuvet reached base on an error and advanced to second, Galvin sent him home on a base knock. Ogden hit the ball right up the middle, allowing Galvin to score as he stole second base before Ogden’s hit.

Carson Fischer, a graduate, right-handed pitcher for Miami, entered the game in a relief role to throw 2.1 innings. He allowed two runs to score, giving up four hits and striking out two batters.

Miami continued to pour on runs in the eighth inning. Gonzalez singled to left to load the bases. Smith then took first on a walk, and Marsh doubled down the right field line to clear the bases, Tacking on four runs, the score kept Miami in front, 13-6.

Gonzalez had a great afternoon at the plate, going 3-for-4 with two RBIs.

Even though Florida (11-1) did score a run in the ninth, Miami (9-3) would go on to win 13-7. After two lackluster hitting performances, the Hurricanes came out with 14 hits, three more than they had all series. With Miami’s win, it moves the all-time record against Florida to 136-136-1.

The Hurricanes will head home happy as they get ready for a showdown against its crosstown rival, the Florida International Panthers. The game will take place at loanDepot Park on Tuesday at 7 p.m.