Miami women’s tennis falls 4-2 to Boston College

The University of Miami women’s tennis team fell 4-2 to Boston College on Sunday afternoon at the Flynn Recreation Complex.

Miami (2-5, 0-2 ACC) came out strong in doubles play. Alexa Noel and Maria Paula Vargas secured a 6-3 victory over Seren Agar and Nada Dimovska. The Hurricanes forfeited the other two doubles, moving on without an advantage.

Xinyi Nong and Raquel Gonzalez fell 6-2, while Jaquelyn Ogunwale and Aely Arai lost a close 7-5 battle, giving Boston College (5-8, 1-3 ACC) the early lead.

In singles play, Miami faced setbacks early on. Vargas fell 6-2, 6-2, at No. 6, while No. 78 Gonzalez lost 6-1, 6-3, on Court 2.

Arai put Miami on the board with a dominant 6-0, 6-4 showing, followed by Noel’s 6-2, 6-3 win, lessening Boston College’s lead to 3-2.

With two matches still ongoing, the Hurricanes hoped for a late rally, but the Eagles took home the win when Muskan Mahajan defeated Ogunwale, 6-1, 5-7, 6-3.

Miami will return home to face Penn on Wednesday, March 12, at the Neil Schiff Tennis Center in Coral Gables, Fla.