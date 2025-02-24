The best Super Bowl 2025 commercials

The Super Bowl may be about football, but some may only be watching for the commercials.

Here are the top ten commercials, featuring Nike challenging double standards, UberEats bacon-inspired conspiracy and the remake of the most iconic scene from “When Harry Met Sally.”

Nike, “So Win”

Featuring Caitlyn Clark, Sha’Carri Richardson and Jordan Chiles, Nike had one of the most impactful commercials during the Super Bowl. They confronted the challenges of double standards that women face in sports and in their everyday lives. Their message being, “Whatever you do, you can’t win. So win.”

Instacart, “We’re Here”

Instacart debuted their first ever Super Bowl with iconic nostalgic mascots and characters from grocery store brands. Mountain Dew Puppy Monkey Baby, Cheetos’ Chester Cheetah, HEINZ Wiener Dogs, Green Giant, Mr. Clean, The Pillsbury Doughboy, the Energizer Bunny, The Kool-Aid Man, the Old Spice Guy and more were featured.

The ad cleverly connected these beloved characters to Instacart’s modern shopping experience, showing how convenience of today doesn’t forget the comfort of familiar favorites.

Ray-Ban Meta, “Film This”

Starring Chris Pratt and Chris Hemsworth, Ray-Ban showcases their Meta glasses in a gallery setting. In the gallery, Hemsworth suggests that the two of them touch the statue shown. Pratt hesitates but gives in as Hemsworth films using his glasses. The head falls off the statue, and now they have this hilarious clip to rewatch.

Lays, “The Little Farmer”

Featuring a true story of a Wisconsin farming family, the Pavelskis, the commercial showcases Jermey Pabelski’s daughter and the great importance she places on protecting their potatoes through storms and all.

Lays captured a smile from viewers as many people were unaware of Lays use of family farmers for their classic potato chips.

NFL, “I Am Somebody”

This NFL commercial truly stood out because it was not just a marketing move, but also a powerful statement, helping people recognize their true potential and the future of sports. The ad celebrated potential and hope, inspiring viewers to recognize and pursue greatness within themselves.

It showcased various sports players and everyday people from different backgrounds were shown overcoming challenges and achieving greatness in those areas. There was a clear emphasis on that no matter race, age, disability, or background, everyone has the chance to be great and “Somebody”.

Dunkin Donuts, “DunKings”

A part two to the famous Dunkings commercial from the last superbowl, showcases the Affleck brothers, Ben and Casey. Alongside the Affleck brothers is former NFL coach Bill Belichick. Their last commercial was introducing this boy band while this commercial features the reunion with a comedic battle between coffee brands.

Bud Light, “Big Men on Cul-De-Sac”

The Big Men, Shane Gillis, Post Malone and Peyton Manning are getting ready to party with the official beer of the Super Bowl.

Both Malone and Gillis use unique humorous ways to distribute the Bud Light such as through a leaf blower. This turns the small Cul-De-Sac pre-game into a full on neighborhood party.

Hellmann’s, “When Sally Met Hellmann’s”

Recreating one of the most iconic scenes from “When Harry Met Sally,” Hellmann reunited Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan at Katz’s Deli. This scene is from when Sally fakes an orgasm. In the commercial, she recreates the same enthusiasm for Hellmann’s mayonnaise.

Crystal notes that this enthusiasm is real unlike in the movie. To mark the end of this iconic recreation, Sydney Sweeney quotes the famous line, “I’ll have what she’s having”.

Uber Eats, “A Century of Cravings”

Starring Matthew McConaughey, UberEats introduces the conspiracy theory that football was created just to make the viewers hungry. They comically show a flashback where McConaughey portrays a football coach in 1876 and passes the ball named “pigskin” to Kevin Bacon, the assistant coach. Clearly, trying to make the viewers crave bacon.

The commercial features another scene of McConaughey sharing buffalo wings with Sean Evans, “Hot Wings” host, hinting at the Buffalo Bills team name. The commercial continues with more hysterical references to prove his conspiracy theory.

It ends off with being in a conference room where Charli XCX bites into an apple, referencing her song “Apple”. Oh, and Martha Stewart is there too.

NERDS, “Wonderful World of Nerds”

This commercial starred Shaboozey singing a rendition of Louis Armstrong’s “What a Wonderful World”. It was vibrant and whimsical featuring a beautiful spread of colors as Shaboozey strolls down Bourbon Street, a classic New Orleans location.

He is walking while enjoying some Nerds Gummy Clusters as a band led by a life-size red gummy cluster playing the trumpet. This commercial marks a celebration in New Orleans for the Super Bowl, featuring the classic song in Louis Armstrong’s hometown. Shaboozey ends the commercial by peacefully saying, “When two great things combine, it’s a wonderful world.”

These commercials are not your regular ads, they are humor-filled, nostalgic, and tell meaningful stories. Don’t miss the chance to catch the clever moments you might have missed the first time.