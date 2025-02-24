How to get to the Ultra Music Festival from the University of Miami

With Ultra Music Festival just under a month away, University of Miami ravers need to start gathering their friends and purchasing tickets for the unforgettable event. To ensure that students arrive at the festival with ease, here is a comprehensive guide on different travel options available to students:

Miami Metrorail and Metromover

The Metrorail offers a convenient, cost-effective way to travel throughout Miami. For those of you who have never taken the metro before, walk back to the edge of Lakeside andpast the volleyball courts out toward the main road.

When you get there, use the crosswalk and head towards the University Metrorail station. With a $2.25 one-way train fair, the metro is a cheaper alternative to rideshare apps like Lyft or Uber.

Once on the platform, take the northbound train towards Government Center Station. The ride will take about 20 to 25 minutes. At Government Center, transfer to the Metromover’s Inner Loop. It is a free train that will take you straight to the Bayfront Park Station, which is right at the festival entrance.

Rideshare services

For larger groups that may have waited until the last minute to get ready, or just simply do not feel comfortable taking the metro, rideshare can be another option when traveling to Ultra Music Festival. Uber offers a new service where you can add people to your trip to split the fare, so there won’t be as many arguments surrounding who to pay and how much the fair was.

As with every ride share, set your pickup location to one near your current location. Ultra Music Festival has a designated rideshare zone near Bayfront Park for easier drop off and pick up. Follow festival maps for exact locations when arriving at Bayfront.

Sometimes rideshare apps will have surge pricing, so expect to pay anywhere from $20 to $50 dollars on a single ride. For those of you on a budget, this may be a final resort.

Driving

For those who have a designated driver comfortable with taking some friends to the festival, driving can be a transportation option as well. This mode of transportation will require more planning though as the festival is located in the heart of downtown Miami.

The easiest way to drive from the University of Miami’s Coral Gables Campus is to take US-1 north / I-95. From there take exit 2D toward Biscayne Boulevard. Traffic in downtown Miami is bad already, so keep in mind that rideshare services, pedestrians and road blockages will occur during this time.

Parking near Bayfront is limited, so it is recommended to secure a spot ahead of time. There are some local parking garages in the area that allow festival parking: Bayside Marketplace Garage, Miami Parking Authority Garage and the College Station Garage. Keep in mind there may be price surges due to the festival, so be prepared to be anywhere from $30 to $60 a day.

Regardless of how you arrive at Ultra, make sure you have some travel buddies with you and that phones are charged. Plan ahead to avoid missing out on any of the amazing performers.