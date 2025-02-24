A beginner’s guide to Miami’s top workout classes with ClassPass

Miami is known for its vibrant fitness scene, offering those interested in everything from high-energy boot camps to serene yoga sessions. To book most of these classes, I used a platform called “ClassPass.”

If you are looking to switch up your workout routine without committing to just one studio just yet, ClassPass is a great solution. ClassPass is an app that works on a credit system where members can try different workouts each week without being locked into a single membership.

The fact that Miami is well-known for its healthy lifestyles can make these classes intimidating; I have weight lifted in the past and took a couple of cycling and yoga classes, but that is about it. So, as I explore Miami’s diverse fitness offerings, I am approaching them from the perspective of a true beginner – someone with little to no experience in structured group workouts.

SoulCycle

As one of the most well-known names in group fitness, SoulCycle offers an intense, high-energy cycling experience. The instructor was very motivational and kept pushing us to do more, but not to the point where it was too much. By the end, I was sweating and felt as though I had challenged myself. For me, music is a key part of keeping me going, and the playlist kept the energy high throughout the class.

As a beginner, I found the pace a little overwhelming at times, especially when trying to keep up with the choreography-based movements on the bike, but it was easy to go at your own pace and tailor the movements to what you are able. For a bonus at the end, we did some light arm workouts with dumbbells, which was a nice change to traditional cycle classes.I would absolutely go again and highly recommend this.

Beginner-Friendliness: 4/5

Atmosphere: 5/5

Instructor Support: 4/5

Overall Rating: 4.5/5

TruFusion Cycling

TruFusion was very similar to SoulCycle, also incorporating upper body movements with light dumbbells at the end, which again was a detail I appreciated.

The vibe felt less intimidating than SoulCycle, as the class was dark for most of the ride except for a light on the instructor, providing comfort by allowing me to focus on my own workout without feeling self-conscious about others watching.

The choreography was also straightforward and simpler than SoulCycle, but there were modifications available at times to make it more challenging. The class was still difficult, but it felt like it went by much quicker. My instructor, Steph, was so much fun and kept the class very upbeat.

Beginner-Friendliness: 4/5

Atmosphere: 5/5

Instructor Support: 4.5/5

Overall Rating: 4.5/5

PureBarre Classic

Barre was completely new to me, and I was not sure what to expect. I decided to sign up for PureBarre Engage on their website which included a simple 30-minute introduction class to give beginners an expectation of what was to come. The movements were small but incredibly effective and I felt the burn almost immediately in places I didn’t even know existed, making me excited to try the Classic class.

The Classic class was very similar to the introduction class; it was just longer with added movements. The instructor helped demonstrate proper form, though some of the cues were fast-paced, making it slightly difficult to follow at first. This class focused on toning and endurance rather than cardio, which was a nice change from the high-intensity cycling classes.

Beginner-Friendliness: 3.5/5

Atmosphere: 3.5/5

Instructor Support: 3.5/5

Overall Rating: 3.5/5

CorePower C2 Yoga

This was not my first time doing yoga, but it was my first experience with hot yoga, and it was something I would be interested in getting better at. The heat was at 92 degrees, adding an extra layer of intensity, but the instructor guided us through the flow with directions and modifications.

The sweat made it hard for me to do the movements fully, but next time I would bring a big towel to help with my grip. The class incorporated a mix of traditional yoga poses and strength-building movements, making it a good full-body workout. While I struggled with some of the more advanced poses, I was still able to go at my own pace.

If you are a beginner to yoga, I would recommend going to a C1 (Yoga Level 1) class to understand some of the movements beforehand and achieve that muscle memory, but overall, it was still beginner-friendly.

Beginner-Friendliness: 4/5

Atmosphere: 3.5/5

Instructor Support: 3/5

Overall Rating: 3.5/5

OM Warm Power

This was not my favorite class and it felt more complicated and challenging than the CorePower session I had tried before. The flow of movements was fast-paced, and some of the poses required a level of flexibility and strength that I was not quite prepared for.

As a beginner, I found it difficult to keep up, and there were not many modifications offered to make things more accessible. The instructor provided not much guidance,especially for someone without much prior experience. Overall, while it may be a great fit for more experienced yogis, I would not recommend it for beginners looking for a smooth introduction to heated yoga.

Beginner-Friendliness: 2/5

Atmosphere: 3/5

Instructor Support: 3/5

Overall Rating: 2.5/5

Reformer Pilates at Miami Pilates Company

Reformer Pilates was my least favorite workout so far. The machine was tricky to figure out, and I felt unsure about how to use it properly for most of the session. One of the biggest challenges was that many exercises required balance without any support, which made me feel unsteady and even a little unsafe at times. I expected more guidance from the instructor, but the support just was not there, leaving me feeling lost.

On top of that, the studio setup did not help. The instructor was lined up with the rest of us instead of being in front, so I could not see what she was doing. Her verbal instructions were not very clear either, so I was often just lying there confused. Because of this, I did not feel like I got much of a workout and ended up feeling like I wasted both time and credits.

The overall experience was not great, either. The studio was hard to find, which was frustrating before the class even started, and the atmosphere was not very engaging. The music was extremely quiet, which did not add any energy or motivation to the workout.

I can see why people love Reformer Pilates, but I think I need to try a different studio and stick with it a bit longer to get comfortable with the machine and enjoy the experience.

Beginner-Friendliness: 2.5/5

Atmosphere: 2.5/5

Instructor Support: 2/5

Overall Rating: 2/5

Final Thoughts

ClassPass made it fun to explore different fitness classes without the commitment of a full membership. Each class had its own strengths and challenges, but overall, they were enjoyable and varied in their own way. Whether you are looking for high-energy cycling, strength-focused barre or a hot yoga sweat session, Miami’s fitness scene has something for everyone.