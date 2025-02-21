The Coconut Grove Arts Festival: A collection of creative minds

Celebrating its 61st year, the Coconut Grove Arts Festival featured over 280 artists and attracted over 100,000 attendees over the course of three days.

This cultural mecca invites people to immerse themselves into a new world of art, music and culinary delights. By providing a platform for artists to exhibit their work, attendees can build a personal connection with the art that surrounds them and the artists themselves.

The festival showcases a wide variety of art forms, including paintings, collages, sculptures, photography, jewelry, instruments and clothing, each reflecting the artist’s unique style. The passion these artists bring to their craft breathes life into stories and sentiment.

Mike Maydak, a fantasy illustrator, creates imaginative worlds filled with intricate details that depict vivid narratives inspired by video games and comics. As a former writing major and short-lived journalist, he has always had a passion for storytelling.

“I learned a lot from visual aesthetics and what goes into a story,” Maydak said. “I want my audience to spend some time there and also put a lot of thought into their own story. In that way, we are making a connection through the artwork.”

Storytelling is a central component for many artists at the festival, including for Marge Luttrell. Luttrell is a wax-painting artist, who uses collages to explore the meaning behind Greek mythology. She is a master at the encaustic technique – an ancient Greek method of painting with beeswax – to honor its historical significance. She combines different media, portraits of women and men, while incorporating some abstract elements as well.

“I just wanted to do an homage to the fact that it is still even around,” Luttrell said.

Her pieces encapsulate the feeling of being in a dreamscape, with an emotionally charged color palette and layered compositions open to interpretation.

Luttrell has exhibited her work at CGAF on and off since 1984. Over the years, she has witnessed how her art has inspired and even uplifted others. Marge recalled a moment when a man purchased one of her pieces for his wife who was battling cancer.

“He said this might uplift her because it’s about forgetfulness and it’s medicine for sadness,” Luttrell said. “You don’t know how your art touches people.”

Art resonates with everyone in different ways, whether it is through the comfort it provides someone or the sense of abundance it evokes. Nnamdi Okonkwo, a sculptor, uses his art as an extension of himself to showcase his vast soul. The focal point of his sculptures are often curvaceous women, depicted with fluid, flowing movement. His voluptuous and curvy figures piqued many attendees’ interest for the comforting emotion it evokes.

“Each of these have their own soul,” Okonwo said. “I hope that the peace and tranquility will reflect a little back to them.”

To many attendees, what we wear is important. It is an extension of our soul and how we express ourselves. Betsy Giberson, a former sculptor and now designer, has found that making clothing to adorn the most realistic sculptures of all – people – is her purpose. She wanted to make clothing that empowered women and men, but that was also practical and aesthetically pleasing.

“It’s a challenge because bodies aren’t geometric,” Giberson said.

Her clothing displays geometric patterns, drape material and her own personally designed color pallet.What makes Betsy’s clothing special is that she is involved in every part of it, from sewing, to creating the patterns and dying the cloth. The intimacy she finds in making clothing differs from sculpting, as the heavy material requires collaboration and assistance from other people.

With such a wide variety of artwork to browse and purchase, the experience can be overwhelming. However, for many attendees, this is their first time at CGAF, making it an exciting introduction to the festival.

“It’s been fun to look at,” Sally Work, a first time attendee said. Although she was not able to purchase any art work, because, “ a lot of it is high end work and priced accordingly,” she was fulfilled with the experience of seeing new artwork, especially as a fellow artist.

The Coconut Grove Arts Festival has given attendees a bit more than just a new piece of art for their homes. It has offered them fresh perspectives, long lasting memories and shared stories. For artists, witnessing people connect with their art, it is a deeply rewarding experience affirming the power of storytelling through art.

More than just a festival, CGAF serves as a bridge between people, stories and culture, making it a source of inspiration and a truly unforgettable experience.