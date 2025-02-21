No. 23 Miami Tennis stays hot at home, sweeps FGCU 4-0

The No. 23 Miami Hurricanes remained undefeated at home sweeping the FGCU Eagles 4-0 at the Neil Schiff Tennis Center Friday afternoon. Miami now moves to 5-2 on the season, while FGCU moves to 3-8.

The ’Canes dominated right from the offset, securing the doubles point with back-to-back wins. Nacho Serra Sanchez and Leonardo Dal Boni defeated FGCU’s Jonathan Baron and Guglielmo Stefanacci 6-1, followed up by Medhi Sadaoui and Jules Garot clinching the point for Miami with a 6-3 win over Stavros Hadjivarnava and Harry Michalowski.

With the doubles point secured, the ’Canes kept their foot on the gas. No. 48 Martin Katz took down Hugo Magnusson 6-1, 6-1 to give Miami their second point in the match. Serra Sanchez was the next to secure a point, winning 6-2, 6-3 against Stefanacci.

But just like the last match against UCF, Sadaoui delivered the final blow to secure the win for Miami, defeating Ninad Raut 6-1, 6-1.

With the match secured in such a quick manner, the remaining two games went unfinished. Dal Boni was close to winning court four over Pablo Paternostro with a 6-2, 5-1 score, while Prat was up 6-3, 2-1 to Baron and Garot led CJ Smith, 7-6 (4), 1-1.

The Hurricanes remain undefeated at home and against other Florida schools this season. Miami hopes to continue their momentum into ACC play, facing SMU Feb. 28 at the Neil Schiff Tennis Center.

Singles Results

1. No. 48 Martin Katz (UM) def. Hugo Magnusson (FGCU) 6-1, 6-1

2. Nacho Serra Sanchez (UM) def. Guglielmo Stefanacci (FGCU) 6-2, 6-3

3. Mehdi Sadaoui (UM) def. Ninad Raut (FGCU) 6-1, 6-1

4. Antonio Prat (UM) vs. Jonathan Baron (FGCU) 6-3, 3-1, unfinished

5. Leonardo Dal Boni (UM) def. Pablo Paternostro (FGCU) 6-2, 5-1, unfinished

6. Jules Garot (UM) vs. CJ Smith (FGCU) 7-6 (4), 1-1, unfinished

Doubles Results

1. Leonardo Dal Boni/Nacho Serra Sanchez (UM) def. Jonathan Baron/Guglielmo Stefanacci (FGCU) 6-1

2. Mehdi Sadaoui/Jules Garot (UM) def. Stavros Hadjivarnava/Harry Michalowski (FGCU) 6-3

3. Martin Katz/Antonio Prat (UM) vs. Hugo Magnusson/CJ Smith (FGCU) 4-5, unfinished