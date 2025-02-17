Miami Baseball remains undefeated as Hugus throws 11 strikeouts in six innings

(Coral Gables, Fla.) The Miami Hurricanes (2-0) starting infield had a quiet night on defense on Saturday against Niagara Purple Eagles (0-2) thanks to a dominant performance from right-handed pitcher Griffin Hugus. The junior transfer from Cincinnati recorded a career-high 11 strikeouts over six shutout innings, leading Miami to a 10-0 victory over Niagara in their second game of the season.

Hugus credited his catcher Tanner Smith for helping him stay composed on the mound, saying, “I just felt very comfortable on the mound, just knowing that I got Tanner catching me.” Smith, a senior transfer from Oregon State, has a stellar performance of his own, hitting 4-for-4 with two doubles, a triple, a single, and three RBI.

Miami Head Coach J.D. Arteaga expressed his high expectations for Hugus this season. “He really settled in and had a good, great outing. So, look for many more of those. It will be a lot of career highs for him. It is only his first year as a full-time pitcher, first year as a starter.”

Todd Hudson, a junior transfer from Liberty, delivered Miami’s first home run of the season, sending the ball 345 feet and clearing the left-field fence. Hudson ended the night 3-for-3 at the plate and became the first Hurricane of the season to take a celebratory ride in the iconic “Home Run Cart.”

While the dugout erupted in celebration, Arteaga kept his team focused and reminded them that home runs should not be their primary goal. “It’s exciting, especially when it is the first one of the season. But hopefully, we are not swinging for the fences. Home runs are mistakes, and in our park, when you get the ball up in the air in left field when the wind is blowing the way it is, it is usually going to carry.”

With Miami holding the lead for the entire game, 18 different Hurricanes saw action at the plate on Saturday night. Following their 14-2 win on Friday, every Miami hitter has now recorded at least one plate appearance and played at least one inning defensively.

Miami will conclude their season-opening series against Niagara at noon on Sunday, Feb. 16.