Bruno Mars suffers a rare misstep in form with his controversial single “Fat Juicy & Wet”

Sexyy Red’s rise to stardom is as unforgettable as it is controversial. Often shrouded in divisive opinion, the 26-year-old has become a household name in the world of hip-hop due to her unabashed sexual lyrics. She has become an icon in her world, and shows no signs of slowing down.

Enter the smooth, retro-inspired world of Bruno Mars, another household name often noted for his sheer mastery of blending the worlds of R&B and funk, with the electric, infectious power of pop.

He has transcended generational boundaries, producing a spectrum of music. From the modern classic “Locked out of Heaven” on his sophomore album “Unorthodox Jukebox”, to the funk soul hit album “An Evening With Silk Sonic” with Anderson .Paak. Mars has become a powerhouse in his own right, frequently becoming part of the conversation of the greatest pop stars of his time.

So, what happens when the star-studded world of Bruno Mars and the raunchy world of Sexyy Red collide? They answered, and dubbed it “Fat Juicy & Wet”. To say the new single has been divisive would be an understatement.

While many laud his innovative funky bassline that he has come to be famous for, his overall choice of lyrical content has become highly contentious. Many note that the dirty-rap single proves extremely unusual in the 39-year-old’s portfolio and that even with Red’s meticulous consistency in the form of provocative lyrics and intense cadence, the single falls flat on its face.

Opening with Mars’ trademark airiness, the intro quickly transitions into an infectiously poppy and electric bassline as Mars introduces the titular chorus, before Red takes over and introduces a graphic rendition of the suggestive acts.

The single comes after Mars’ string of well received duets, featuring Lady Gaga for his pop ballad “Die With A Smile” as well as the electric, K-Pop inspired “APT.” with Rosé. The 15-time Grammy Award-winning artist originally teased a “strip club anthem” was on its way after his duet with Lady Gaga reached number 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100, even going as far as to ask for someone to put him in touch with Sexyy Red.

Bruno Mars is generally not one for failure, but for one of the few times in his career, he’s managed to divide his fanbase rather than unify them so soon after a string of strong releases.