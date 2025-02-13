Budget friendly Valentine’s Day date ideas

With Valentine’s Day quickly approaching, finding the perfect insta-worthy date, without breaking the bank, can be a challenge in such an expensive city like Miami. Whether you’re looking for something creative or something delicious, here are some budget-friendly ideas to make the day special.

Visit the Lowe Art Museum

For an artsy date, head to the Lowe Art Museum located on the University of Miami campus to explore a variety of exhibitions and collections. With free admission, this is a great option for students looking to have fun without spending a dime. For an extra touch of fun, consider taking photos at the gallery or doing writing exercises on your favorite pieces.

Consider writing about how the art makes you feel, how the artist felt when they made the piece or write about how you think the other person relates to the art.

Enjoy custom ice cream

For a sweetly simple date, visit Chill-N Nitrogen ice cream to create your dream ice cream. Each scoop is made-to-order, and with vegan, gluten-free and no sugar added options, there is something for everyone to enjoy. Each ice cream scoop starts at $6.45.

Pick a base, add a flavor and pick your favorite mix-ins, then watch the magic happen. Liquid nitrogen is poured into your liquid base to flash freeze it to create the perfect smooth consistency.

Building flower bouquets

Head over to Trader Joe’s to build a bouquet using local flowers. Set a budget of around $10 per person, then pick out a few of your favorite flower bundles to mix and match with your date. Get creative with different sized flowers to create dimension in your DIY bouquet. Surprise your date with final creations or you can work together on a collaborative arrangement.

For a special keepsake, make your flowers into a garland to preserve them as a reminder of your Valentine’s date.

Explore Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden

Visit Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden and enjoy the tropical landscapes. With butterfly exhibits, colorful flowers and shady walking trails, this is the perfect place for any nature-loving couple to spend time together. Bring a camera or phone with you to capture the perfect photos to post for the special day.

Bring your UM student ID to get a discount on your admission for $16 student tickets.

Pottery painting

Get hands-on with a creative date at Color Me Mine at the Shops of Sunset Place. Choose from a variety of pottery pieces, starting at $20, and paint together for a fun and memorable activity. Optional reservations cost an additional $8, but walk-ins are welcome.

After painting, your piece will be glazed and fired, making for a perfect present to remember the day.

No matter your budget, there are plenty of creative ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day without spending a fortune. Whether you’re crafting, exploring or simply enjoying each other’s company, these date ideas will help you create a memorable and romantic experience.