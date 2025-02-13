Canvas, cuisine and creativity at the Coconut Grove Arts Festival

Looking for something to do this weekend? The 61st Annual Coconut Grove Arts Festival is coming back to Miami, offering a vibrant blend of beautiful art, music and delicious food. Presented by First Horizon Bank, the festival anticipates welcoming over 100,000 attendees to explore the works of 285 internationally acclaimed artists.

The festival is produced by Coconut Grove Arts and Historical Association. Proceeds help fund year-round arts programs, including scholarships for Florida International University and Miami-Dade high school students, the Visiting Artists Program and the Next Generation Emerging Artist Program.

Since its inception in 1963, the association has awarded hundreds of scholarships to students who attend fine arts programs in local schools. Each year, $45,000 in scholarships is awarded to 15 graduating seniors from Miami-Dade County’s public magnet arts high schools, marking the festival’s commitment to nurturing emerging talent.

Attendees can immerse themselves in various artistic expressions, including mixed media, paintings, photography, digital art, printmaking, ceramics and sculptures. The festival is a chance for artists and art enthusiasts to foster creativity, community and culture.

Beyond visual arts, the festival offers culinary delights with cooking demonstrations led by local and celebrity chefs. Make sure to attend hungry as more than a dozen restaurant and gourmet partners will showcase their cooking skills, providing a range of bites from high-end eats to festival-style favorites.

The festival will occur from Feb. 15-17 at 2700 S. Bayshore Drive, Miami, FL 33133, just south of downtown Miami and next to Biscayne Bay. Festival hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday.

General admission tickets are $35 plus fees and can be purchased online or at the gate. All food and beverage vendors accept credit cards, though artists may choose to accept cash only. So make sure to hit the ATM before going just in case.

The festival features a Family Zone located in Regatta Park for families. The zone offers interactive activities and hands-on art projects for children, ensuring an engaging experience for attendees of all ages.

The Coconut Grove Arts Festival is not just an event, but a celebration of Miami’s rich cultural tapestry. It brings together artists, chefs, musicians and the community to celebrate creativity and support the arts.