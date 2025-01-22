Actress Sydney Sweeney named Theta Chi “sweetheart”

Sydney Sweeney will be the 2025 sweetheart for Theta Chi – Delta Epsilon Chapter at the University of Miami, the fraternity announced via Instagram on Jan. 9.

The 27-year-old actress is known for her roles in “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “The White Lotus,” “Anyone But You” and most notably as Cassie Howard in HBO’s “Euphoria,” which garnered more than 16 million viewers per episode, 50% of whom are members of Generation Z.

Born in Washington and raised in Idaho, Sweeney has no formal ties to the University of Miami. She briefly attended UCLA.

Sweeney, who has 23.4 million followers on Instagram, suggested an upcoming appearance at a Theta Chi event in her comment on their post: “my favorite group of guys, see you soon ;).”

A “fraternity sweetheart” is a woman chosen by a fraternity chapter to represent the organization, typically attending events and participating in philanthropy. Sweethearts are the public face of the fraternity and serve as a symbol of the values that it seeks to uphold.

University of Miami fraternities typically select a member of a sorority with whom they “mix.” Though nontraditional, having a celebrity of Sweeney’s stature as sweetheart certainly serves to bolster Theta Chi’s reputation. Theta Chi is the newest fraternity organization at UM, having established its chapter in March 2024.

The move by Theta Chi stirred significant online buzz. Red Cup Miami, a Barstool Sports affiliate, reacted just hours later on Instagram: “@thetachi_umiami, we weren’t familiar with your game.”

Men’s lifestyle magazine Bro Bible also wrote via Instagram, “it’s difficult to think of a more elite fraternity sweetheart [than] Sydney Sweeney. Hats off, fellas.”

According to sources, the Vice President of UM’s Theta Chi chapter is a relative of Sweeney’s longtime fiance, Jonathan Davino.

His social media presence indicates he attended the MTV Video Music Awards as a guest of Sweeney in 2022. It is unclear if any other fraternity members know her personally.

This move comes as Greek life at UM grows larger and more prevalent than ever. Earlier this month, the Panhellenic Association ran its largest recruitment cycle in school history, with over 1,000 women seeking to join sororities.

“I think there’s been a cultural shift at UM in recent years that’s made it more of a ‘southern’ school by a lot of metrics. As in, the top frats and sororities have a lot of social capital. And being in one is definitely a status symbol,” said a fourth-year member of Greek life who wishes to remain anonymous.

“But obviously this school is a lot more metropolitan than … [the University of] Alabama for example, so it makes sense that someone here has a connection with a major A-list celebrity and was able to make that happen.”

Sweeney is the second new-age celebrity to be announced a UM sweetheart in the last year. She joins model and influencer Abella Danger, who is a UM undergraduate and sweetheart of Pi Kappa Alpha (“Pike”).