A new stage: University of Miami unveils state-of-the-art theatre building

The University of Miami’s new Theatre Arts Building officially opened its doors for the Spring semester, bringing the theatre department back to the Coral Gables campus since its relocation to First United Methodist Church in 2022.

The two-story, 15,000-square-foot structure houses classrooms, dressing rooms, six practice rooms, a black box theatre, a student lounge, a design studio and a dance studio. Students in the theatre department have indicated their admiration for the new establishment.

The grand opening featured a 1950s-themed celebration on Jan. 12 at 6 p.m. with music, dancing and tours of the new building.

Gavin Thorne, a freshman majoring in data science and AI with a minor in theatrics, was impressed with the appearance.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to study in the new theatre building,” said Thorne. “I love the design and its vibrant yellow accents, and look forward to taking more classes there in the future.”

The new building boasts numerous benefits, starting with its improved location. Previously, theatre students made the walk to their classes at the renovated First United Methodist Church on Ponce de Leon Boulevard.

“We’re giddy with excitement,” said Oliver Whitehouse, a senior studying musical theatre. “It’s all streamlined now in a way that empowers us to create the things we want to create.”

Located directly across from the Herbert Wellness Center, students will be spared the 15-minute walk from the heart of campus, allowing them more time to work on their craft and get around with ease.

Kate Bevilacqua, a junior studying musical theatre, is grateful for the quality of life enhancements.

“Being on campus is such a lifestyle upgrade, not just for the culture of our department but also for the productiveness of the classroom,” said Bevilacqua.

Alex Hooper, a freshman studying theatre design and technology, believes the closer location will foster a stronger sense of community with his classmates and peers that are involved in theatre.

“Since it’s so much closer and has new community areas, I think it will be a great space where people hang out, in addition to its role as a classroom building,” Hooper said.

The facility incorporates many standout features, such as a significantly larger studio theatre as well as a design studio that doubles as a light lab.

“The new studio theatre is great from a lighting perspective, because we have access to state-of-the-art technology as well as new lighting fixtures to work with,” Hooper said. “Plus it’s larger than our old space, which is great because it will provide us with more flexibility.”

Technological advancements are another highlight of the new structure. The studio theatre comes with cutting-edge lighting fixtures and advanced equipment aimed at enhancing both educational and everyday uses.

“The new technology means we can test out lighting equipment and configurations in ways we couldn’t before,” Hooper said.

By blending appealing designs alongside advanced technology, the theatre department has created an environment not just for functionality but for community.

“It feels like we’re getting recognition in a way that hasn’t been felt before… you walk in and you think ‘this feels like the University of Miami,”’ Whitehouse said.