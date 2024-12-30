Miami Women’s Basketball falls to UNC at home 69-60 in first big ACC matchup

On Thursday, the Miami women’s basketball team (11-2, 1-1 ACC) had a marquee matchup against the No.17 ranked University of North Carolina Tar Heels (13-2, 1-1 ACC) at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida. Fans at the arena enjoyed the Holiday game theme but left a little less cheerful this holiday season as UNC came away victorious, 69-60.

Despite the loss, Miami’s efforts were led by Haley Cavinder and Jasmyne Roberts. The reigning Maui Classic MVP, Haley Cavinder scored 19 points as well as securing 11 rebounds in her fourth consecutive game with a double-double. As well as knocking down baskets, Cavinder dished out five assists for her teammates. Fellow Guard, Jasmyne Roberts also had a 19-point game, going 4-6 from behind the arc.

In the first half, Miami could not find much rhythm out on the court being down early at the end of the first quarter, 21-14. The second quarter didn’t fare much better as UNC once held a 17-point advantage with 3:14 left in the half. Miami was able to slightly come back, going on a 7-0 run to close out the first 20 minutes of the game. Turnovers were a problem for Miami, UNC scored 11 points off turnovers compared to Miami’s two.

Going into the back half of the game, Miami came out strong shrinking the deficit to seven points at the 8:11 mark of the third quarter. Roberts would go on to hit two daggers from 3-point land and Haley Cavinder would grab a defensive board and run down the court to hit her sister Hanna for a highlight reel behind the back pass resulting in a layup. Despite these efforts, UNC would go back up double digits and Miami would trail 15 entering the final quarter of the game.

In the fourth, Miami would try to claw their way back in the game but poor free throw and 3-point shooting allowed UNC to retain the lead, going on to win 69-60.

A loss wasn’t how the Hurricanes envisioned ending 2024. While Miami has played well all season, the challenges of conference play are only just beginning. For Coach Tricia Cullop, this game provided a valuable opportunity to understand the grit and determination required to compete and succeed in ACC matchups.

Miami will take a trip to Kentucky on January 2nd where they will face off against Louisville at 7 p.m.