No. 13 Miami falls short in the Pop Tarts Bowl to Iowa State 

Four short weeks ago, both Miami and Iowa State had aspirations of conference and national titles. However, late-season missteps had not only knocked both teams out of the College Football Playoff but also left them with a desire to finish the season strong.

Both the Hurricanes and the Cyclones entered the Pop Tarts Bowl short-handed. Iowa State standout Jayden Higgins, a senior receiver who led the team in yards and touchdowns, announced his declaration for the 2025 NFL Draft following pregame warm-ups. Miami, on the other hand, played without two of their top two cornerbacks, as well as three of their five leading receivers, including first-team All-American Xavier Restrepo.

Trailing by six late in the fourth quarter, Iowa State quarterback Rocco Becht led the Cyclones on a methodical, 16-play, 84-yard drive, taking 5:38 off of the clock before a quarterback sneak gave ISU the lead. Miami’s frantic final drive fell short, as quarterback Emory Williams’ last-second heave was intercepted as time expired, giving the Cyclones a 42-41 win on Saturday night at Camping World Stadium.

“This team has faced a lot of adversity … and they’ve never flinched,” Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell said.

Miami’s start to the game was disastrous. An errant snap led to a fumble that was recovered by Iowa State’s Cael Brezina. After the Cyclones scored the game’s opening touchdown, Miami responded quickly, as running back Damien Martinez went 75 yards to the house on the first play of the ensuing drive. Momentum continued to shift, with quarterback Cam Ward finding Jacolby George to tie the game up at 14, while Iowa State’s Carson Hansen tallied two touchdowns to give Iowa State a 21-14 edge at the end of the first quarter.

Senior quarterback Cam Ward throws the football in the Pop-Tarts Bowl at Camping World Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024. Photo Credit: Emily Rice

Ward’s touchdown pass to George was historic, as it was the Heisman finalist’s 156th career passing touchdown: an NCAA Division I record. Ward broke the record set by Case Keenum (155 touchdowns) during his time at Houston (2007-11).

The back-and-forth action continued into the second quarter. Both offenses looked unstoppable, as the teams combined for eight consecutive touchdown drives. As the clock wound down, Ward put senior kicker Andres Borregales in position for a 29-yard field goal, giving the Hurricanes their first lead of the game, 31-28, heading into halftime.

The second half brought a surprise for ’Canes fans. Backup quarterback Emory Williams replaced Cam Ward.

Ward, who did not return, finished the game with 190 passing yards and three touchdowns.

Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal did not comment on the decision to keep Ward out of the second half.

“I think all meetings with players and decisions like that, we make them in private, and we keep them in private … I know he played his best while he was in there,” Cristobal said.

Without their primary signal-caller, Miami turned to its workhorse, Martinez. The junior back finished the game with 179 rushing yards and one touchdown, making him the first Hurricanes running back to hit the 1,000-yard mark since Mark Walton in 2016 (1,117 yards). The team’s 308 rushing yards also set a program bowl game record, a fact that was not lost on Miami’s offensive linemen.

“It would’ve felt better with the win,” said Jalen Rivers, a fifth-year offensive tackle and team captain. “But it means a lot that we were able to rush like we did today.”

Kicker Andres Borregales’ fourth-quarter field goal extended the Hurricane lead to six and also made him Miami’s all-time leading scorer (405 points). But it wouldn’t be enough; the Cyclones went on their game-winning drive on the possession that followed.

Redshirt sophomore quarterback Rocco Becht celebrates winning Pop-Tarts Bowl MVP with his teammates in the Pop-Tarts Bowl at Camping World Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024. Photo Credit: Emily Rice

Becht threw for 276 yards and three touchdowns, with 117 of those yards and one touchdown going to senior receiver Jaylin Noel. Sophomore Carson Hansen rushed for 82 yards and tallied three total touchdowns.

Miami (10-3, 6-2 ACC) ends the season losing three of its last four matchups after a 9-0 start. 2024 marks only the second time a Miami team has won 10 games since the 2003 season.

Williams was underwhelming in relief of Ward, completing just five of 14 passes for 26 yards and an interception. Running back Mark Fletcher Jr. finished with 62 yards and one touchdown, and true freshman wide receiver Joshisa Trader finished with three catches for 61 yards and his first career touchdown.

It will be a long offseason for the Hurricanes as they look to reload for the 2025 campaign.