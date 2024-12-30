McDonald: Takeaways from Miami’s 42-41 loss to Iowa State

The Miami Hurricanes ended their season with one more crushing last-second loss. In the Pop-Tarts Bowl against Iowa State, they fell 42-41, wrapping up an exciting but slightly disappointing season. Here are some of the key takeaways from Miami’s season finale.

One Last Close Loss

Miami thrived early in the year on playing with fire and ended the season getting burned one last time. The Hurricanes’ two losses that booted them out of playoff contention were by one score, and this bowl just by a single point. After combining for 59 first-half points, both teams slowed down, and Miami generated several defensive stops. But when the defense needed to step up, quarterback Rocco Becht, starting at his own 16-yard line, led the Cyclones on a 16-play, 84 -yard drive that ended with a touchdown. Miami’s offense, which stalled in the second half, didn’t respond and ended the game unable to move into scoring position. It was another game that was lost due to Miami’s inability to get stops when it mattered most.

Defensive Reset

One last time for the season, Miami’s defense let them down. Once again, the same issues plagued Miami’s defense from start to finish. 28 points allowed in the first half, the 16-play drive to win the game and the inability to make a play when it was needed most cost Miami. The ’Canes entered the game missing defensive backs Daryl Porter Jr. and Damari Brown, leaving what was an already struggling group with even fewer options.

Miami constantly looked lost, and though it did create defensive stops during the second half, it didn’t make plays when it was needed most. It is of the utmost importance Miami addresses the defense going into the offseason. In terms of personnel, the Hurricanes have already acquired some big-name transfers in the secondary. The biggest question is defensive coordinator Lance Guidry. He has drawn criticism for the constant errors and mistakes by Miami’s defense.

Cam Ward: Going Out With a Bang

Cam Ward, in his final collegiate game, solidified what many draft experts and frequent Miami watchers have known for months now. Ward will most definitely be a top 5 pick, if not the number one overall pick, in the upcoming NFL draft. Between standing in the pocket and rifling throws downfield or playing his signature style of backyard football and buying time for his receivers to get open, Ward did it all.

Senior wide receiver catches senior quarterback Cam Ward’s record breaking touchdown pass in the Pop-Tarts Bowl at Camping World Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024. Photo Credit: Emily Rice

What made it even more impressive was that he did it all without three of his top five receivers, as Isaiah Horton (who transferred to Alabama), Xavier Restrepo and Sam Brown all sat out. In just the first half, Ward posted 190 yards and three touchdowns. That took Ward to 158 passing touchdowns in a career, the most all-time in Division I college football. But that was the end of his day, as the Heisman finalist did not play in the second half.

Committed Culture

Miami’s roster might look different next year, but against the Cyclones, there weren’t a ton of differences. UM had some notable draft-eligible opt-outs and transfers in their secondary and receiving room, but for the most part, the ’Canes fielded a team that was fairly like the one seen most of the year. One of those players rewarded by opt-outs was receiver Joshisa “Jojo” Trader. The freshman finished with three receptions for 61 yards, including a 40-yard touchdown reception in the first half. It’s a testament to the culture that Cristobal has built, and he said it himself before the game, calling it the result of, “highly effective, productive, and committed culture.”

With that in mind, the absence of Ward in the second half takes away some of the impact of that view. When asked after the game, Cristobal was vague on why.

“I think all meetings with players and decisions like that, we make them in private, and we keep them in private,” Cristobal said to reporters. “So I’ll prefer not to answer questions as it relates to that. I know he played his best while he was in there.”

Run-Run-Run

Miami’s ground game was the star of the show. The backfield duo of Damien Martinez and Mark Fletcher Jr. was rumbling the entire night. Martinez, with his first carry of the game, went for 75 yards and a touchdown and finished with a total of 179 rushing yards. Fletcher had 62 rushing yards and a touchdown himself.

Junior running back Damien Martinez looks back and points while running 75 yards for a touchdown in the Pop-Tarts Bowl at Camping World Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024. Photo Credit: Emily Rice

Miami finished with 308 total yards on the ground, a bowl game record, and though it couldn’t get the win, it was a testament to UM’s ability in the trenches, and with questions at quarterback, it could be a strength to rely on next season. Fletcher and the promising freshman Jordan Lyle could hold down the backfield for the future.

Who’s Next Up?

Looking to next year, the question of who’s next is in the quarterback room. Miami, despite probably knowing that Ward likely wouldn’t play a large portion of the game, seemed either unwilling or unprepared to let sophomore quarterback Emory Williams even attempt to throw the football during his second half of action. Before the final drive of the game, Williams had attempted just six passes and completed just two for six yards.

After Iowa State scored, putting Miami at a one-point deficit, Williams got the ball with under a minute left with two timeouts, needing a field goal to win the game. He struggled to push the ball downfield, and with the game on the line, he couldn’t move the football. Finishing the game 5-of-14 for 26 yards and an interception, it wasn’t an ideal showcase of what could be Miami’s future under center. Over the course of the offseason, it will be interesting to see if Miami really does trust Williams or if it will look at the portal again for a quarterback.

Building Blocks

Though Miami’s season didn’t end like many would have hoped with either a College Football Playoff appearance or a bowl win, it’s a step forward in the Mario Cristobal era. That being said, it’s fair to point out that in 2017, Miami also finished 10-3 that year but lost in the Orange Bowl and went backwards in the years following. So, whether Miami uses this season to build or goes back to mediocrity is a question for Cristobal and how he can use his recruiting ability to keep this roster refreshed.

The ‘Canes high school recruiting class was the 14th-best in the nation, according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings, and they’ve already secured numerous key transfer prospects. Questions on defense and quarterback are definite musts UM should address, but there’s a lot of good still left on this roster. This season put Miami back on the map, but it’s up to Cristobal and the Hurricanes to figure out if they’re going to stay there.