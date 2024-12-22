‘Canes Women’s Basketball wins Maui Classic

As Hurricanes fans slept, out in Hawaii, Miami women’s basketball took care of business wrapping up the Maui Classic with a 61-56 victory over Oregon State.

Miami was led by Cameron Williams and Haley Cavinder who scored 41 of the ‘Canes 61 total points. Cavinder added 12 rebounds marking her third consecutive double-double, while also leading the team with 5 assists. This earned her the honors of Tournament MVP after averaging 22.5 points, 12 rebounds, and 5 assists. Williams earned some honors of her own as she was named to the All-Tournament team after posting averages of 17.5 points and 6 rebounds on 53.6% shooting.

The first half for Miami was a little bit sluggish as some second quarter struggles landed them in a slight four point hole down 31-27. Miami’s biggest concern was their shooting from behind the arc, after Natalija Marshall buried a triple late in the first the ‘Canes went cold and they would not connect on another. They missed their next 15 to end 1-16 from behind the arc.

While the shooting stayed cold Miami’s defense got hot and allowed the ‘Canes to claw back in the game. A Jasmyne Roberts pull up jumper tied the game at 33 about halfway through the third. From there the ‘Canes stout defense on Oregon State helped them build a solid lead. In the third quarter the Beavers were held to just six points on 2-11 shooting and the ‘Canes held a six point lead 43-37.

In the fourth the Beavers struggled to gain any significant ground and the ‘Canes were able to build a 10 point lead with just under three minutes remaining. Some last second buckets from Oregon State cut the lead down to three with 10 seconds left but it was too little too late as Haley Cavinder iced the game with two free throws. Miami’s stout defensive performance held the Beavers to 35.2% from the field and 19.2% from three and led them to a strong win.

The win over Oregon State gave Miami a 2-0 record at the Maui Classic and now they sit at 11-1 on the season. Coach Tricia Cullop’s start has been more than great, it’s been historic. Her 10-1 non-conference record is the best for a first year coach in program history. As the season shifts into conference play Miami will face their first big challenge of the year and take on 19th ranked North Carolina. The Hurricanes will host the Tar Heels at the Watsco Center Sunday, December 29, tip-off is at 4:00pm.