Hurricane MBB’s disastrous collapse leads to a 78-74 overtime loss

Going into this game, the Miami Hurricanes were 17.5 point favorites against the Mount St. Mary Mountaineers according to CBS Sports. However, Miami fell short, losing 78-74 in overtime. Sports aren’t always about the odds, especially when Miami Men’s basketball steps on the court.

Mount St Mary, a small mid-major university, playing in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC), would usually have no business playing against a power-four team like Miami, but given Miami’s disappointing season, anything can happen.

From the opening-tip, there was a sense that it was going to be a long afternoon for Miami. In the first minute, a bad pass from Lynn Kidd led to a turnover and an easy two pointer for the Mountaineers on the other side of the court. Mount St. Mary would go on to take the early 8-2 lead until Matthew Cleveland slammed down an alley–oop dunk from Brandon Johnson, something ‘Canes fans see regularly from the high flying Cleveland.

The theme of the first half was turnovers and steals, The Mountaineers tallied 12 while Miami had eight. Miami did capitalize off turnovers, scoring 19 first half points. Both teams had eight steals going into the half. All season Miami has been struggling with turnovers, but given the sloppy play from their opponents they had a commanding 38-28 lead.

As Miami ran out of the locker room for the start of the second half, they were looking to start a win streak, the first time since November 10th.

Early in the second half Miami would maintain a sizable lead, however as the time kept winding down Mount St Mary’s came back into the game as Miami collapsed on both sides of the ball.

Miami’s defense could not lock up anyone, as Terrell Ard Jr. would go 5-6 from the field and score 12 big second half points for the Mountaineers.

As Mount St Mary’s kept on rolling, Javon Ervin would tie the game up 62-62. With two minutes to spare in the game Ervin would sink another basket, giving Mount St. Mary’s a 66-64 lead. Luckily for the Hurricanes, Jalil Bethea would knock down a shot to send the game to overtime.

The Mountaineers would continue their fight in the five minute overtime period, outclassing the Hurricanes. When you shoot 2-8 in overtime it’s hard to win, and that is what Miami did. 5-star Jalil Bethea was visibly frustrated with himself as some boos came from the small crowd inside the Watsco Center.

When you shoot 41% from the field and 5-25 from beyond the arc it is hard to win basketball games. Each game it seems like a new problem occurs for this Miami Hurricanes basketball team. The way things look, the next few months will be long for this team.

Miami head coach Jim Larrenaga did let Jalil Bethea get a lot of run today. Seeing 29 minutes on the court and scoring a career-high 17 points. Matthew Cleveland also had a solid performance scoring 19 points.

With the new year approaching, comes new year resolutions. For the Hurricanes, their resolution should be to win some games and play a meaningful full 40 minutes of basketball.

Miami will face off against Boston College on New Year’s Day in Chestnut Hill at 12 p.m. for their first game of 2025.