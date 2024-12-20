“The diaspora depends on Israel, and Israel depends on us”

This article and the views expressed within belong to Lydia Buckius and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Miami Hurricane.

The events of Oct. 7, 2023, resonate deeply on a personal level. While some view the

violence in the Middle East as mere political chatter, for others, it is profoundly intimate. Wearing a Magen David or other symbols of Judaism serves as a poignant reminder of that day, our homeland, and our enduring hope for peace.

It is Dec. 20, but it is still Oct. 7.

He whispered, “That’s a really nice necklace, by the way,” into my ear as we sat together in the

cozy corner of a dimly lit sushi restaurant in South Beach. He was a long-time friend visiting from New York City and a proud Zionist captivated by the narration of my experiences studying at the University of Miami as a Judaic Studies minor. We had a lovely evening together doing what Jews do best: noshing (snacking) and yapping. We thought at that moment we had life figured out. What neither of us knew was that in just a few short hours, across the world, Hamas militants would invade Israel, gruesomely murdering innocent Israeli civilians, forever changing our futures and the future of the Middle East.

I fell swiftly to sleep, dreaming sweetly of a self-care Saturday full of all the necessities:

SoulCycle, an overpriced latte, a mani-pedi and some studying with friends. My dreams quickly came to a halt when my phone began flooding with news alerts: ISRAEL UNDER ATTACK. These words flashing across my screen sent chills down my spine, and my mind went numb. This wasn’t just another siren shrill in Israel. This was a massacre. In the days to follow, I felt so utterly helpless sitting at my desk in an Israel-Palestine class in Miami, Florida, while some of my closest friends, mentors and role models were suffering in Israel.

After the paralysis of the news wore off, I began brainstorming ways to get involved. I fundraised for Friends of the Israeli Defense Forces, sent monetary aid directly to the former madrich (leader) of my Onward Government and Politics program, and took on a more active role at UM’s Hillel. It was there that I attended a vigil where Daniella Levine Cava, mayor of Miami-Dade County, spoke to provide hope and ensure safety for UM Jews.

Together, we all sang “Hatikvah” (Israel’s national anthem) as a reminder that, as inscribed on the back of my necklace, “Am Yisrael Chai” – the people of Israel live. I continue to wear my necklace as a tactile reminder and to show my solidarity with the State of Israel and the Jewish people.

While I have had the fortunate experience of living in the post-Oct. 7 world from the safety

of the UM bubble, other college campuses across the country have been plagued by terrorist sympathizers, unresponsive leaders and skyrocketing levels of antisemitism. According to the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), anti-Israel activism and anti-Israel incidents on college campuses have increased by 477% since Oct. 7. Organizations such as Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) are one of many identified that put Jews, Zionists and Israelis in imminent danger.

Every student has a right to a safe and protected education at their university. It is unjust for another student to take that right away simply because they disagree with the actions of a student’s affiliated organizations – religious and political. Alex from the University of Pittsburgh (fictitious) has no impact on the actions of Benjamin Netanyahu (Israel’s prime minister), but the actions of Bibi affect Alex. We are one people. The diaspora depends on Israel, and Israel depends on us.

I am committed to upholding my moral duty as a Zionist by continuously advocating for

the return of the hostages, the destruction of Hamas and Hezbollah and the prosperity of the State of Israel.

In August, I had the privilege of attending the Israel on Campus Coalition (ICC) National Leadership Summit in Washington, D.C., where I met inspiring leaders such as Loay Alshareef, a scholar from the United Arab Emirates; Naftali Bennett, former Israeli Prime Minister; and Fleur Hassan-Nahoum, the outgoing deputy mayor of Jerusalem. She gave my cohort of Jewish student leaders three tips that have been guiding lights in navigating this new era of antisemitism: remain prideful in your Jewish identity, know your history and be your own best advocate.

May the memories of all who have perished due to the ongoing conflicts from Oct. 7 be a blessing.

Lydia Buckius (Class of 2025) is majoring in political science and minoring in Judaic Studies on the pre-law track.