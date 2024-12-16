REVIEW: ‘Outer Banks’ season four is one to put at the top of your watch list

Everyone’s favorite summer show is back on Netflix. “Outer Banks” continues its series with its fourth season that aired on Oct. 10, 2024. Fans were excited to watch their favorite characters on the screen along with some new ones. In this season, we watch what unfolds after the Pogues finally obtain the gold they had been looking for in season three.

The season starts out with the pogues using their gold to buy themselves a house. It wouldn’t be “Outer Banks” without some conflict. Perhaps one of the best episodes, “Enduro”, shows character JJ Maybank betting the rest of their money on a motorcycle race.

Spoiler alert: JJ does not win and the money goes to Topper, a kook. This episode is stressful, but also upbeat and entertaining. The motorcycle stunts used keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

“Outer Banks” introduces a new character named Sofia, played by Fiona Palomo, who is Rafe’s ,played by Drew Starkeys, love interest. Sofia and Rafe create yet another complex relationship fans are dying to see work out. In season four, JJ and Kiara, John B and Sarah and Pope and Cleo all share heartwarming moments that fans are keeping up on.

There’s thrilling action in season four, from scuba diving in shipwrecks, motorcycle races to cemetery tomb raids. In this season, the focus around breaking the deadly curse is a compelling story line. This season is ranked high amongst the others because of its major plot twists, one of the biggests ones having to do with JJ which changes the entire story.

One of the most notable performances is played by actor Rudy Pankow as JJ. Throughout the season, JJ becomes more rebellious than ever and Pankow brings his acting skills to another level. Anger, fear, guilt and sadness are all emotions we get to see Pankow bring to the screen this season.

The intense plot, action, romance and humor will have you trying to solve the crew’s treasure hunt. “Outer Banks” is just going to get better from here.