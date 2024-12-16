Hurricanes Women’s Basketball opens ACC play with defensive win against Pitt

The University of Miami women’s basketball team had a defensive win over Pittsburgh (6-6, 0-1) last night, securing a 62-56 victory. This win is first year head coach Tricia Cullop’s first win in the ACC competition as the Hurricanes improve to 9-1 this season.

The defense was a key factor in the win, as Miami held the Panthers to just 57 points on 34.5 percent shooting from the field and 27.3 from behind the arc.

As for offensively, Haley Cavinder was one piece to the puzzle. Cavinder, a graduate student, recorded a double-double, a game-high 22 points, a team-high 11 rebounds, and one steal.

Jasmyne Roberts had an exceptional performance as well, leading the team with Cavinder. She scored 19 points on 6-11 shooting from the field, with 3-5 from behind the arc. She was also perfect at the free throw line, shooting 4-4. With three rebounds and a career-high five steals, her effort was critical to the team’s success.

Hanna Cavinder and Natalija Marshall also played dominant roles, with Hanna Cavinder scoring eight points and contributing out a game-high six assists while pulling down five rebounds. Marshall had 11 points, hitting 3-of-6 from three-point range and adding five rebounds, a steal, and a block.

From the beginning of the game, Miami dominated, building a 15-6 lead at the end of the first quarter after holding Pitt to just 2-of-15 shooting in the period. Their lead extended to 10 points at halftime, with a score of 32-22 heading into the break.

Pittsburgh came on strong after the half, cutting Miami’s lead to just four points to enter the fourth quarter. However, the Canes prevailed, ending the ACC play opening game with a six point lead.

As a team, Miami shot 40.7 percent from the field, 34.8 percent from three, and 75.0 percent at the free throw line, registering 16 assists on 24 made field goals.

The Hurricanes will travel to Hawaii as they close out non-conference play this Thursday. Miami will face Nevada at 12:30 a.m. (ET), followed by a matchup with Oregon State.