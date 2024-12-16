Isaiah Horton enters transfer portal in surprise move

In a surprise move Miami redshirt sophomore receiver Isaiah Horton has decided to enter the transfer portal.

Horton was a four star receiver in the class of 2022, he redshirted his freshman year and slowly worked his way up the ranks of the Hurricanes receiving core. This last year he shot onto the scene and totaled 56 receptions for 616 yards and five touchdowns. In a deep receiving room Horton was debatably Miami’s second most reliable target to Xavier Restrepo. With Restrepo and likely Jacolby George gone, Horton was primed to become Miami’s number one receiver.

Horton 6’4, 205 pounds fits the mold of prototypical X receiver and over the course of this year showcased a really good ability to work from the outside and make contested catches over the middle particularly on in breaking routes like slants and digs.

Horton’s decision likely was motivated by a lack of certainty at the quarterback position. Cam Ward will be going to the NFL and it’s uncertain whether Miami will turn to sophomore Emory Williams or go after another high rated transfer quarterback. Regardless it’s not an ideal position to return to and Horton likely heads elsewhere for more certainty at that position.

Another potential reason could be a lack of usage down the stretch of this year. In the first nine games Horton was held under 60 yards just three times. Over the course of Miami’s late-season spiral he failed to hit the mark all three games. Possibly frustration over his role during these pivotal games led to concerns over his future with the ‘Canes especially since Miami has been active in the portal.

The ‘Canes have been looking at several receivers in the portal. FIU breakout receiver Eric Rivers posted 1,172 yards and 12 touchdowns and took a visit with Miami earlier this month. A familiar face to ‘Canes fans, Eric Singleton of Georgia Tech has listed Miami in his top five looking to move into a more pass-friendly offense. Miami also made the top-six of NC State receiver K.C Concepcion.

As for notable options returning Miami has Sam Brown with a year of eligibility left and room for guys like freshmen four stars Jo-Jo Trader or Ny Carr to step up with more playing time next season.

Miami could get a chance to test out this depth come the Pop Tart Bowl December 28 against Iowa State.