Cam Ward finishes 4th in Heisman Trophy voting

“If you could describe your game in one word or phrase, what would it be?” a reporter asked Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward during the Heisman media availability.

Without hesitation, Ward replied, “Dog.”

It was a fitting response from the quarterback whose relentless playstyle had earned him a spot among college football’s elite.

Ward had a magical season donning the orange and green. He won the Davey O’Brien Award, given to the nation’s top quarterback. Gino Torretta, the last to claim it in 1992, and Vinny Testaverde in 1986 were the last two Hurricanes to win this award. He was also named the ACC Player of the Year and the ACC Offensive Player of the Year. Finally, he led the nation in touchdowns (36), finished second in passing yards (4,123) and broke Miami’s single-season record for both.

Ward certainly entered the public spotlight this season, though the lengthy record of his dominance is not something to be forgotten. During his five years of college, he passed the ball for a total of 17,999 yards, to rank within the top five in the NCAA’s history. His 155 career touchdown passes tie the Division I record held by former Houston quarterback Case Keenum, thus cementing Ward’s place in history as one of college football’s all-time great quarterbacks.

Ward’s accolades earned him a spot as one of the four Heisman finalists and a first-class ticket to New York City. His competition included some of the best-ever non-quarterbacks to be named a Heisman finalist.

Ashton Jeanty | RB | Boise State

All season, Jeanty was a show on the signature blue turf at Boise State. Amassing 2,497 rushing yards and 29 touchdowns. Jeanty won the Doak Walker Award, given to the nation’s best running back, and the Maxwell Award, given to the most outstanding player in the sport, recognizing excellence on the field and exceptional contributions to the game. Jeanty is fourth on the single-season rushing leader list, behind Kevin Smith, Melvin Gordon and Barry Sanders.

Dillon Gabriel | QB | Oregon

Just like Ward, Gabriel has played for three collegiate teams: Oklahoma, Central Florida and most currently, Oregon. He was the only other quarterback to be named a Heisman finalist. He finished the regular season with 3,558 yards, ranking eighth among quarterbacks. As the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year, Gabriel has a chance to take the Ducks deep into the College Football Playoffs and secure the No. 1 spot in all-time passing yards.

Travis Hunter | WR and CB | Colorado

Undoubtedly one of the best two-way players to play the game, Hunter was the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy. He was the winner of the Walter Camp Award, given to the college football player of the year. At the wide receiver position, Hunter had 1,152 receiving yards, including 14 touchdowns. Defensively, he had 31 total tackles and 81 total tackles. Hunter’s ability to play receiver granted him good hands and four interceptions this season. He won the Fred Biletnikoff Award for the nation’s best wide receiver and the Chuck Bednarik Award for the nation’s top defender.

The incredibly talented group of football players took center stage in the Appel Room at Lincoln Center this past Saturday, hoping to be crowned the next Heisman Trophy winner. As the clock struck 8:50 p.m., Hunter was named Heisman winner and hoisted up the trophy.

For Ward, it was an uphill battle to win the Heisman, as he was going up against three outstanding players with their own unique accolades. But when a player wins wide receiver of the year, defensive player of the year and puts up spectacular numbers on both sides of the ball, it’s hard not to name Hunter the Heisman winner.

Hunter finished with 2,231 voting points, Jeanty with 2,017, Gabriel with 516 and Ward finished last with 229 points.

From a zero-star recruit to a Heisman finalist, Ward had a special collegiate career. He will go down as one of the best players to lace up the cleats for the Hurricanes and will take his prowess to the next level, where he will likely be drafted early in the first round.

Fans of Miami will get to see Ward play one more time. On Dec. 28 at 3:30 p.m., the Hurricanes will take on Iowa State at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. for the Pop Tarts Bowl.