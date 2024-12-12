REVIEW: Don’t rain on the Macy’s 2025 Thanksgiving parade

Police cars and traffic cones at every corner, traffic heavy as thousands crowd the New York City sidewalks. They ran to their seats in anticipation of the beloved balloons and floats moving through the streets for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The 2025 Thanksgiving parade year looked a little different. Police were decked out in rain jackets and rain boots and there were umbrellas for as far as the eye could see. It was raining, and worse it was freezing.

Surprisingly, the downpour did not stop eager attendees from rushing through the wet cold to get the best view possible. The anticipation in the air from little kids to grandparents was unmatched as they all watched the array of colors from marching bands and dancers obstruct the greyness of the day.

The weather did cause minor setbacks, such as a couple of the trucks carrying the balloons to randomly stop. The balloon handlers, marching bands and performers had to cover their costumes in clear ponchos.

The parade as usual did not disappoint with special guests, like Jimmy Fallon and the Roots, Idina Menzel and Jennifer Hudson.

In addition three currently running Broadway shows put on a performance. The cast of “Hell’s Kitchen” performed “The Gospel” and “Empire State of Mind”.

The 2024 Tony Award-winning Best Musical, “The Outsiders” cast sang “Tulsa ‘67”. The newly opened “Death Becomes of Her” featured Michelle Williams leading the cast singing “If You Want Perfection.”

Classic floats were brought back, such as the McDonald’s Red Shoe Car and Tom Turkey alongside favorite balloons joining them from the sky, including Snoopy and the Pillsbury Doughboy.

There were seven new floats and six new balloons. A float that stood out was one of the Adams family’s Wednesday with her brother to promote the upcoming second season of Netflix’s “Wednesday.”

A fun couple of balloons sure to please the children in the audience included Marshall from Paw Patrol and Disney’s Minnie Mouse.

Last but not least, Santa arrived welcoming in Christmas.

It’s refreshing to see that the spirit of Thanksgiving was able to stay strong. The warmth and homeiness that the day brings was able to outlast the cold rainy day.