A look at Miami football’s incoming freshmen

nes are bringing the 14th-ranked recruiting class, according to the 247Sports Composite, in all of college football. It’s the best in the ACC, and Miami’s 14 four-star recruits are the most in the conference. It’s a massive class of 21 prospects so far, so here’s a quick introduction to the future of the Hurricanes.

4 Star – Hayden Lowe, | Edge | Oaks Christian – Westlake Village, Calif.

Lowe is 247’s third-highest-rated edge rusher. He had committed to USC back in June but eventually flipped to Miami in November. The decision was influenced by the presence of former NFL Pro Bowler and current Miami defensive line coach Jason Taylor.

“I feel like nobody in college football has that power to instill what you want other than Jason Taylor — because he’s gone through it … There’s no other coach on the planet that can really give you the information that he can,” Lowe told On3 Sports’ Chad Simmons.

Lowe is 6-foot-4, 240 pounds and has proven to excel both against the run as well as rushing the passer. In his senior season he recorded 16 sacks and totaled 18 tackles for loss. He has good explosion, strength and versatility to his game that could give him the ability to be a chess piece Miami moves along the defensive line to work matchups.

4 Star – Seuseu Alofaituli | IOL | Bishop Gorman – Las Vegas, Nev.

Alofaituli is 247’s fifth-highest-rated interior offensive lineman in this year’s class. He started all four years at Bishop Gorman, a high school football powerhouse. This year, he was selected to play in the Polynesian Bowl, as well as the Under Armour All-America Game. Miami head coach Mario Cristobal loves to build in the trenches, and that starts in the middle of the line. At 6-foot-3 and 280 pounds, Alofaituli has played every position along the line but will likely slide into being a guard or center. His quickness, light feet and aggressiveness could make him a devastating run blocker as well as a very good pass blocker.

4 Star – Girard Pringle Jr. | RB | Armwood – Seffner, Fla.

In his first game as a junior, Pringle made a name for himself, rushing for over 300 yards. He finished that season with 1,732 yards, along with 24 touchdowns, and followed it up with over 1000 yards and 17 touchdowns this year. Pringle is a one-cut-and-go type of back, and when he hits the hole, he could be gone in an instant. He’s a track runner and has run in the mid 10’s in the 100-meter dash. Though he’s a little light, only about 180 pounds, and might not be a three-down back for now, he could develop into an explosive weapon for Miami.

4 Star – Brock Schott | TE | Leo – Leo, Ind.

Schott was a two-way standout in high school and held offers from nearly 30 Division I programs. Along with playing tight end, he showed flashes as a linebacker and edge rusher. In 2023, Schott put together a monster season, bringing in 35 receptions for 743 yards and six touchdowns. On defense, he came away with 67 tackles, 32 of which were for loss, and 19 sacks. The numbers did go down a little this year on both sides, but in three fewer games, he still ended up with double-digit sacks and a total of 17 tackles for loss while also grabbing five touchdowns and totaling 462 receiving yards. In a tight end room that could lose breakout star Elijah Arroyo, as well as being in an offense that does like to use multiple tight end sets and rotate throughout the group, Schott could have an immediate impact. Whether he strictly is a tight end or Miami does explore his defensive experience, Schott is a fun prospect to keep an eye on in the future.

4 Star – Joshua Moore | WR | West Broward – Pembroke Pines, Fla.

Moore is a promising receiver prospect that profiles as your typical X wideout. Moore had originally committed to Florida, but Miami was able to get him to flip to the ’Canes in October. The 20th-ranked receiver in this class, Moore stands at 6-foot-4, and through his junior and sophomore years, he totaled 30 touchdowns, averaging just under 90 yards per game. He could fill out a receiving room that will lose some of its veterans over the next couple of years.

4 Star – Herbert Scroggins III | Edge | Benedictine Military School – Savannah, Ga.

Another example of the benefit of Taylor being on this staff, Scroggins is another versatile edge who committed due to the NFL Hall of Famers’ presence.

“Being coached by a Hall of Famer, you don’t see that every day,” Scroggins said to CanesCounty’s Marcus Benjamin. “Having him get you better and make it to the league. You can do it at the University of Miami.”

As a senior, Scroggins racked up 21 total sacks and 86 total tackles. He could play either as an outside linebacker or a defensive end.

4 Star – Bryce Fitzgerald | S | Columbus – Miami

A homegrown product, Fitzgerald is another multisport athlete who was a high jumper in track and field and a basketball player who won Florida’s 5A basketball championship with his former school, Belen Jesuit (Fla.). Most notably, Fitzgerald is a ballhawk with the instincts and the athleticism to capitalize off the mistakes of quarterbacks. As a sophomore, he brought in five interceptions, gaining him recognition, and over that summer, he visited Miami several times. In his junior year, when he transferred to Columbus, he immediately became a starter, grabbing 10 interceptions, two of which came in the state title game. Miami’s secondary struggled a lot this year and will need some fresh faces to start developing, especially with two young defensive backs, Robby Washington and Robert Stafford, entering the transfer portal.

4 Star – Amari Wallace | S | Miami Central – Miami

As a sophomore, Wallace was able to come in and start helping aid a very talented Miami Central team to a 14-0 record and a Florida 2M title. Since then, he’s proven himself to be a reliable and phenomenal safety with the range and skills that have made him an impact player, even going back to his freshman year. While he did miss his senior season dealing with a fractured tibia, his recovery is reportedly going well. He will enroll at Miami in January and could see playing time when spring football comes around. If healthy, he could be another much-needed impact player in the Hurricanes’ secondary.

4 Star – Jaboree Antoine | CB | Westgate – New Iberia, La.

Antoine was nearly a Tiger and was committed to stay at home and join LSU, but in June, he decommitted, and just a month later, became a ’Cane. Despite missing most of his junior and all of his senior seasons due to injuries, the 6-foot-1, 170-pound corner shows promise on the boundary. During his sophomore season, he started at both quarterback and cornerback. On defense, he grabbed five picks with 11 pass breakups and flashed the talent as a lock-down man-to-man corner that he could be. Though the injuries are a concern, if healthy, Antoine has the necessary athleticism and size to be a much-needed boost for Miami on the boundary.

4 Star – Chris Ewald | CB | Chaminade-Madonna Prep – Hollywood, Fla.

A MaxPreps Freshman All-American, Ewald has been playing varsity snaps for a while. During his junior campaign, he locked down the outside with 20 pass breakups and helped Florida powerhouse Chaminade-Madonna win a Florida 1M title. Ewald is another flipped commitment by Miami, as the Hurricanes snatched him from the Michigan Wolverines last June. Ewald has all the tools to be an excellent corner for the ’Canes. At 6-foot-0 with sound technique, he has a tremendous ceiling and could be a great addition for the Hurricanes in the future.

4 Star – Luka Gilbert | TE | Lakota West – West Chester, Ohio

Gilbert was one of the Hurricanes’ earliest commitments, sticking with them since his commitment in April earlier this year. Standing at 6-foot-7 with a basketball background, he’s a towering presence who excels as a blocker and could provide a huge target with his massive catch radius. Gilbert could find a role early similar to Cam McCormick’s, with his blend of size and strength, that he could step right into.

3 Star – Kellen Wiley | LB | Armwood – Seffner, Fla.

Wiley’s commitment was necessary after a couple of linebacker decommitments. Another track athlete, Wiley is a triple jumper whose hit marks over 43 meters with experience also long jumping and throwing the javelin. During his senior season, he totaled 71 tackles, with 13 for loss, totaling seven sacks. He’s got the anticipation and athleticism to potentially play both as an off- and on-the-ball linebacker, and given how coverage was a struggle for all levels of the Miami defense, that is an important asset.

3 Star – Malachi Toney | WR | American Heritage – Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Toney’s journey to Miami was a turbulent one. Originally a 2026 commit who committed to Miami in August of 2023, he decommitted and reclassified to the class of 2025. Then after exploring options like Florida State, Alabama and Oregon, he found his way back to Miami, recommitting in October. He capped off his high school career with a tour de force of a final season. He recorded 58 catches for 1008 yards and 12 touchdowns. He had more games with over 100 yards and two touchdowns than games with less than 70 yards. Toney is evasive after the catch and can make highlight grabs. He’s not super tall, but he does have great route running, especially out of the slot.

3 Star – Luke Nickel | QB | Milton – Alpharetta, Ga.

Nickel is a pro-style quarterback who’s thrown for 103 touchdowns to just 20 picks over his three years starting on varsity. He works exceptionally well when throwing on time and in rhythm while also showing the ability to even make adjustments at the line. Miami is going to need to bolster its quarterback depth with Reese Poffenbarger transferring and Cam Ward departing. Nickel could excel with Miami’s system that loves to work the quick passing game and on-schedule throws.

3 Star – Ezekiel Marcelin | LB | Miami Central – Miami

Another homegrown Miami talent, Marcelin has been a three-year starter, a two-time state champion and a Nat Moore Award finalist. He’s built quite a resume and is one of the most experienced players at the highest level of high school football. Through his three years, he’s totaled 253 tackles, 51 for loss and 24 sacks. Marcelin earned offers from many top programs and took official visits to ACC foes Pittsburgh and Stanford before deciding to join Miami.

3 Star – Daylyn Upshaw | WR | Central – Phenix City, Ala.

Upshaw played for the Alabama 7A title-winning Central squad as a junior. His 1,185 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns helped lead the team to a 13-0 record. Though coming up short in the championship this year, he came down with 1,137 yards, along with 16 touchdowns. Upshaw took visits with other Florida schools, including Central Florida, Florida State and Florida, Upshaw could be an explosive play machine for the Canes.

3 Star – Max Buchanan | IOL | Seminole – Sanford, Fla.

Buchanan has started at tackle but projects better as a guard. It’s another example of Miami’s belief in building through the trenches on offense. He fits the Miami prototype of playing with aggression and quick feet to both maul in the run game and dance with pass rushers. Buchanan is a good get to bolster offensive line coach Alex Mirabal’s group.

3 Star – Donta Simpson | DL | Chaminade-Madonna Prep – Hollywood, Fla.

Another Chaminade guy, Miami was not Simpson’s first choice. Originally, he had committed to Maryland, but just a couple of months later, he flipped to Miami. Simpson was a massive addition for this class. At 6-foot-3 and 280 pounds, Simpson could be disruptive in the middle of the line against both the run and the pass down the road.

3 Star – Jaden Wilkerson | OT | Edgewater – Orlando, Fla.

Nimble at 6-foot-6 and 330 pounds, Wilkerson is a raw but extremely talented prospect for Miami to add along its offensive line. The core of everything Miami wants to do offensively is a stout offensive line. Adding guys like Wilkerson, who has the size and athleticism to mold and develop, is going to be massive.

3 Star – Mykah Newton | Edge | Newberry – Newberry, Fla.

Miami’s defensive line recruits all have had the flexibility to play both inside and outside, and Newton is another that fits that trend. Newton is another Miami-flipped commit moving from North Carolina State to UM just before the season. With Newberry, Newton totaled over 200 total tackles, 66 for loss, and 36 career sacks.

3 Star – Demetrius Campbell | OT | Orlando Christian Prep – Orlando, Fla.

Campbell is another mountain of a man to join the Hurricanes’ roster. He stands at 6-foot-6, weighs 300 pounds and is very athletic. He even played some AAU basketball. Though his size and raw skills are the main draws, he’s shown the quick feet and flashes of technique that are needed.

Takeaways

Looking at the class, a few priorities stand out. The pass defense was a major issue this year, and the ’Canes are looking to address it as best as they can with the addition of four defensive backs.

With lots of criticism drawn towards Miami defensive coordinator Lance Guidry, there is a chance coaching changes are made this offseason. Florida safety and flipped Miami commit Hylton Stubbs spoke of this on a podcast, stating, “It was looking like it was a player thing and a coaching thing, and that’s most likely a coaching thing.”

Losing guys like Stubbs, one of the top safeties in the nation, is something to keep an eye on for the Hurricanes.

The defensive line was another priority, as four linemen were added. Miami’s defensive line could be in flux, especially on the interior. Simeon Barrow is out of eligibility, and Akheem Mesidor is draft eligible, leaving a potential hole in the middle of the line.

Outside of that, Miami looked to continue to keep its offense stacked. The importance of the offensive line was again emphasized, with four commitments there. Receiver is another spot as the veterans in that room move forward to NFL pastures.