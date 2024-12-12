Cozy up with these must-watch holiday classics

Looking to watch some holiday movies? Look no further, see our list of some of the best movies to watch during the holiday season to get into the spirit.

Home Alone (1990)

Of course, the list had to start with one of the most notorious holiday movies: “Home Alone.” After bratty 8-year-old Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin) acts out the night before a family trip to Paris, his family mistakenly leaves for the airport without him.

When Kevin wakes up to an empty house, his excitement sours when he realizes that two men (Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern) plan to rob the McCallister residence, and that he alone must protect the family home. The movie follows his attempts to stop the robbers and has received a lot of buzz over the years, never failing to bring back nostalgic memories.

Home Alone: The Holiday Heist (2012)

Adding onto the “Home Alone” theme, we have the fifth movie of the “Home Alone” series, “Home Alone: The Holiday Heist.” This movie has often been compared unfavorably to the original films starring Macaulay Culkin. With a scary twist and a fresh set of characters, it brings uniqueness to the franchise while retaining the festive mischief we all love.

After moving into a new home, Finn Baxter (Christian Martyn) is determined to catch the ghost of his new home’s former occupant, only to discover he must protect the house with booby traps to save him and his sister from three bumbling art thieves.

Four Christmases (2008)

Starring Reese Witherspoon and Vince Vaughn, “Four Christmases” blends humor and heartfelt moments, making it a relatable and fun choice for the season. When their plans for an exotic vacation fall apart, unmarried couple Brad and Kate must spend Christmas Day trudging around to family get-togethers to visit all four of their divorced parents in one day.

While Brad counts the hours till he can escape the crazy relatives, Kate begins to wonder whether her family members are not so crazy after all.

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)

This quintessential holiday classic captures the chaotic and comedic struggles of the Griswold family as they attempt to have the perfect Christmas. Clark Griswold (Chevy Chase) pesters his wife, Ellen (Beverly D’Angelo), and children as he tries to make sure everything is in line, including the tree and house decorations.

However, things go downhill fast when his cousin Eddie (Randy Quaid) and his family show up unplanned. They start living in their camper on the Griswold property, and even worse, Clark’s employers take back the holiday bonus they promised. With slapstick humor and iconic one-liners, it’s a film that’s sure to bring the laughs for the holidays.

White Christmas (1954)

Looking for a classic? This timeless musical features entertainers teaming up to save a failing Vermont inn. Singers Bob Wallace (Bing Crosby) and Phil Davis (Danny Kaye) join sister act Betty (Rosemary Clooney) and Judy Haynes (Vera-Ellen) to perform a Christmas show in rural Vermont.

There, they run into General Waverly (Dean Jagger), a commander in World War II. They learn his country inn is failing and plan a fun-filled musical extravaganza to put Waverly’s inn back in business. “White Christmas” exudes old Hollywood holiday magic with unforgettable songs and fantastic dance numbers.

It’s a Wonderful Life (1946)

When an angel is sent from Heaven to help a desperately frustrated businessman, George Bailey (James Stewart), from ending it all, he shows him what life would have been like if he and all his good deeds had never existed.

This heartwarming tale follows George Bailey, a man who discovers his life’s impact on others with his guardian angel’s help. This story about hope, family, and redemption makes it no surprise that it has become a staple of Christmas traditions.

A Royal Christmas (2014)

Interested in a charming Hallmark movie? Look no further. Packed with romance and festive charm, this movie follows Emily (Lacey Chabert), a kindhearted young woman and a devoted seamstress at her family’s business.

While she is madly in love with her European boyfriend, Leo, he drops a bombshell on her: he is Prince Leopold, heir to the throne of Cordinia, a small sovereign country. Less than enthusiastic about her son’s relationship with a commoner, the prince’s mother, Queen Isadora, makes Emily feel anything but welcome at their grand castle.

She leaves Emily feeling more at home among Isadora’s staff of butlers and housemaids. The movie follows Emily attempting to adapt to her new royal surroundings, with twists and turns along the way.

Elf (2003)

This movie has become a holiday staple for many. Starring Will Ferrell as Buddy, Buddy was accidentally transported to the North Pole as a toddler and raised to adulthood among Santa’s elves.

Unable to shake the feeling that he doesn’t fit in, the adult Buddy travels to New York in search of his birth father. He discovers his dad is Walter Hobbs (James Caan), a cynical businessman.

The movie follows Walter and Buddy’s attempt to form a relationship filled with laugh-out-loud moments. Elf is an instant classic that never fails to spread holiday cheer.

A Christmas Story (1983)

Christmas is approaching, and 9-year-old Ralphie Parker (Peter Billingsley) wants only one thing: a Red Ryder Range 200 Shot BB gun.

After mentioning it at the dinner table, his mother is extremely alarmed at its potential danger. Ralphie spends most of his time dodging bullies and fantasizing about what it would be like to be Red Ryder and catch the bad guys.

When Christmas arrives, Ralphie gets lots of presents, but what about the BB gun? This is a must-watch for anyone looking for a classic.

Bad Santa (2003)

For those who prefer their holiday movies with dark humor, Bad Santa offers a raunchy and irreverent take on the season. In this dark comedy, Willie Soke (Billy Bob Thornton), a convicted con man who’s led a miserable life, only works once a year dressed as Santa.

Come Christmas Eve, he and his helper Marcus (Tony Cox) stage elaborate robberies and take their department stores for everything they got. This time around, Willie gets distracted by a bartender attracted to Santas and a kid convinced he’s the real deal.

However, Marcus must once again put up with Willie’s heavy drinking and a series of incidents. Will Willie and Marcus make it to next Christmas? Billy Bob Thornton’s portrayal of a con-man Santa makes for a hilariously unconventional Christmas movie.

The Santa Clause (1994)

Scott Calvin (Tim Allen) is disgusted to learn that his ex-wife, Laura, and her husband, Neil, have tried to break it to their 6-year-old son, Charlie, that Santa Claus isn’t real. With custody of Charlie over Christmas, On Christmas Eve, Scott receives an unexpected visitor on his roof.

When Santa is startled by Scott’s calling and falls off the roof, he disappears, leaving only a reindeer sleigh and a suit with instructions to put it on if he’s involved in an accident. Scott and his son are magically transported to the North Pole, where an elf explains that Scott must take Santa’s place before the next Christmas arrives.

Scott can’t believe what’s happening, but over the next several months, he gains weight and grows a large white beard. Now he’s accepted it. The only problem is how to keep it a secret from his disbelieving family.

The Polar Express (2004)

This classic follows a young boy who has grown skeptical of Santa Claus and is shocked to see a train stop outside his window on Christmas Eve, destined for the North Pole. When he accepts an invitation from the conductor to climb on board, he embarks on a ride to Santa’s headquarters.

He is given hot chocolate and delicious cookies served by dancing chefs. He also makes friends and learns an invaluable lesson about the true spirit of Christmas. This movie is a must-watch with its positive messages, stunning visuals and heartwarming story.

The holiday season is the perfect time to embrace the joy of storytelling and create lasting memories with loved ones. Whether you’re seeking laughter, romance or heartwarming moments, holiday films offer a chance to celebrate the magic of the season.

So, cozy up by the fire, drink some hot chocolate and let the stories bring warmth and cheer to your holidays. Happy watching!