Counting the costs of recounting votes

Given how close the 2024 presidential election initially seemed, it’s no shock that Google search trends indicated a jump in the term “recount” on election night.

Though mass recounts didn’t happen, it’s worth exploring the positives and negatives of recounting to see why they might not be as effective as we think.

There have been a few major instances of recounts including the 2000, 2016 and 2020 presidential elections. The most controversial was likely the 2000 election between George W. Bush and Al Gore. In that race, less than a 0.5% margin prompted an automatic recount of Florida votes, eventually leading to the US Supreme Court stopping the count and certifying the votes to Bush.

In 24 states and Washington D.C., votes are automatically required to be recounted if they fall within specific threshold margins, ranging from 1 percentage point, 0.5 percentage points, or in the case of a tied vote. In 41 states and Washington D.C., a losing candidate or a concerned party can petition for a recount. Different states have specific requirements for this, ranging from specified margins, court orders and the losing candidate being the only person allowed to petition a recount.

Ensuring accuracy and correcting errors

The most obvious reason to recount votes is to correct any errors that may have been made in the initial process. There are many different ways to vote in the United States, including optical scanners, Direct Recording Electronic systems, ballot marking devices and hand counted paper ballots.

No system is perfect, so recounting can help solidify the number of votes cast for each candidate.

Reinforcing public confidence in the electoral process

According to PBS news, at least 58% of Americans are concerned about voter fraud this election season. This could be in part due to the high turnout of early voters last election season, which was also true during this election season, according to the New York Times. Recounting votes can help prove or disprove claims of voter fraud by ensuring accurate numbers are given to each candidate.

According to Heritage.org, there have been 1,560 confirmed instances of voter fraud since 1982. While this number is relatively small, recounting votes can add an extra layer of protection and put people’s worries to rest.

When conducting a recount, updates are reported to the media and the internet as often as possible. For example, according to the Recount Procedure in the state of Florida, “public notice must be provided as soon as possible given the circumstances and the limited time schedule.”

High costs

Depending on the nature of the recount, funds are either provided by the state or county or by the interested party.

In the instance of an automatic recount, the state or the county where the recount took place covers the costs, but according to Citizens for Election Integrity Minnesota, this is actually covered by taxpayer dollars.

When a recount is requested by either the losing candidate or a third party, the requester is typically required to pay a deposit. If the election is actually overturned due to the recount, the deposit is then refunded to the requester.

In 2020, the Trump campaign requested a recount in certain Wisconsin counties, which ended up costing his campaign around $3 million.

High demands on election workers and delaying certification

During a recount, ballots are usually either hand-recounted or machine-recounted, and in some cases, both methods are used. Between these two methods, hand-counting votes is less accurate.

Hand counting votes is also extremely time-consuming. Counting a single vote can take a group of seven people up to three minutes, and when multiplied by 100,000 ballots, it can take days to finish.

The amount of time it takes can greatly delay the certification process.

Few recounts actually change election results

According to Fairvote.org, out of 6,929 statewide elections between 2000 and 2023, there were 36 recounts, with only three having a changed outcome. In each of these three elections, the margin between the top two candidates was 0.06 percentage points or less.

Recounts are an integral part of the electoral process to ensure accuracy and reliability, but there are some drawbacks and challenges that arise in the equation which should be brought up.