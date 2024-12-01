Takeaways from Miami football’s defensive collapse versus Syracuse

Another frustrating defensive performance from the Miami Hurricanes proved too much for senior quarterback Cam Ward and the offense to overcome. The problems on defense have been the same all year and were equally as clear in their first conference matchup against Virginia Tech as they were on Saturday against the Syracuse Orange.

The keys to the game for the ‘Canes defense were to completely stop the run on first down and then win in pass coverage on second and third downs. Miami was able to accomplish this in just the first quarter, and then never again. After the opening 15 minutes, Syracuse scored on five of their last seven drives, the only drive being a forced fumble by freshman linebacker Bobby Pruitt as Syracuse was driving easily in Miami territory.

Coach Mario Cristobal hit on the points precisely, “they made the contested catch about 80 or 90 percent of the time… and they ran the ball more effectively than we should have allowed.”

Syracuse receivers were bullying corners Daryl Porter Jr and O.J. Frederique all game. Jackson Meeks had a field day against both of them scoring a touchdown one on one against both of them, ending his day with a stat line of seven catches for 110 yards and two touchdowns. His teammate Trebor Pena was also lighting up the two defensive backs. He came down with just about every deep ball thrown at him ending his day with six catches, 128 yards and a touchdown.

The normally sure handed freshman O.J. Frederique has been one of the few bright spots throughout the year for the ‘Canes secondary, but completely got outplayed all night against two veteran receivers.

The secondary is not entirely to blame for the lack of defense throughout the game. Syracuse loves to throw the football but if they can get their run game going, they become one of the most dangerous offenses in the country. Just focusing on first down runs alone from the second quarter and on, Syracuse averaged five yards a carry when they decided to run on first downs. Numbers like that immediately paralyze defenses especially when they can beat you through the air consistently as well.

Linebackers were also lost in man to man pass coverage as well throughout the game. LeQuint Allen had six catches for 61 yards working against guys like Akheem Mesidor and Bobby Pruitt. Miami just could not get their assignments right all game and were constantly getting beat one on one.

The combination of poor run and pass defense has had Miami Hurricane fans screaming at their TVs all year, and was never able to get fixed throughout conference play.

The frustration of the game can be encapsulated by one play alone. On 4th and goal with three minutes and 46 seconds left on the clock from about the 10 yard line, Coach Cristobal elected to kick a field goal instead of trying to tie the game. “We use analytics you know, if it was outside the ten with four minutes to go, get the points and you need a stop anyways.”

While the analytics and logic make sense, you have the best offense in the country, in the most important game of the year, approaching the most important play of the year. Your defense hasn’t stopped them in 45 minutes, you have to make a statement and put your faith in your Heisman candidate and take that chance.

The loss doesn’t bring a complete lack of hope yet for the ‘Canes. Miami currently has a 40 percent chance to still be voted into the College Football Playoff and are currently being projected as the 11 seed. The question now is: do the ‘Canes, with their easy schedule and horrible defense deserve a spot in the biggest event in college football history? The answer is out of their hands now and all of the Hurricane faithful wait patiently for the decision.