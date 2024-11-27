Hurricanes rally past No. 15 Georgia Tech in thrilling reverse sweep

The University of Miami volleyball team delivered a stunning reverse sweep against No. 15 Georgia Tech (20-7, 12-6) on Sunday afternoon, securing a 3-2 victory and marking their fourth ranked win of the season.

Junior Flormarie Heredia Colon headed the Hurricanes’ offensive performance with 29 kills, four blocks and 31 points. Defensively, junior Dalia Wilson excelled with seven blocks and added eight kills. Overall, the Hurricanes tallied an impressive 71 kills, 63 digs, 13 blocks and four aces in this five-set thriller.

The match began with Miami taking an early 11-9 lead in the first set, fueled by four kills from sophomore Ava Carney. Senior Yaidaliz Rosado also achieved a career milestone with her 1,000th dig. However, Georgia Tech rallied late with a 4-0 run to claim the opening set, 25-22.

The Yellow Jackets carried this into the second set, achieving a 10-5 lead. Despite Miami’s effort to tie it at 15-15, Georgia Tech’s defense, including five blocks, secured them a 25-19 win.

Facing elimination, the Hurricanes found their rhythm in the third set. Miami broke a 7-7 tie to lead 13-9, only to see Georgia Tech respond with a 6-0 run. Miami reclaimed control behind Wilson’s clutch plays, closing out the set 25-21 to keep dancing.

Miami dominated the fourth set from the start, opening with an 8-1 run and extending its lead to 17-8. Heredia Colon’s kill helped seal a 25-14 win, forcing a fifth set.

The final set featured a back-and-forth battle, with the teams tied at 12-12. Miami held firm, pushing out the Yellow Jackets 15-13 to complete the reverse sweep.

The Hurricanes improved their record to 20-9 and will look to carry this momentum as they travel to Raleigh, North Carolina to face North Carolina State on November 27.