Win and you’re in: Miami Football’s regular season finale in Syracuse

The stage is set for the Hurricanes this Saturday in Syracuse, New York, win and you’re in. The identity of Miami football has been all over the place all season. None of that should matter to the ‘Canes anymore because their destiny is in their hands.

With SMU clinching their spot in the ACC Championship against Virginia last week, Miami has no other option but to win this game.

Miami enters the week as 10 point favorites against the Orange for good reason.

Syracuse ranks 58 in the country in total defense allowing close to 32 points a game against their last five opponents. They also rank 79 in the country against the rush, a stat that Miami should take advantage of coming off one of their best running performances of the season.

We all know what Miami can do in the passing game but a door was unlocked last week in freshman running back Jordan Lyle. The two headed monster of Fletcher and Martinez has been up and down all season, but Lyle’s breakout performances against Wake Forest last week unlocked a whole new identity to the ‘Canes ground game. Lyle is much quicker through the line of scrimmage and provides more elusivity to the backfield than the normal powerback kind of running Martinez and Fletcher bring.

Where Miami can get hurt is in the passing game on defense. Syracuse loves to throw the football. They rank second in the country in pass yards per game averaging one more yard a game than the Hurricanes, who are third in the country. Although the averages are good, the stat is inflated for Syracuse, as their quarterback Kyle Mccord has thrown 108 more passes than Cam Ward this season.

The Miami secondary has been criticized all year for allowing explosive plays in the pass game, but the return of sophomore cornerback Demari Brown should be a massive difference in their performance this week. Brown has only played in one game against the Florida Gators, but looked strong in coverage with his physical, hands on style defense.

The formula on offense for the ‘Canes shouldn’t change. When one phase of the game works, stay with it. A lot of times teams think that a balanced attack is a must, but if the passing game is working, stay with the passing game. It seems like there’s this “we must run the football” mentality on every drive Miami has, but that mentality has often left them in medium to long second and third downs. Let whatever is working work.

On defense, first downs are where the Hurricanes can make a difference in this game. Short yardage first down plays for Syracuse mean that on second and third down they are going to throw the ball. Predictable passing situations against a team who throws the ball as much as Syracuse does means that the secondary should play one of their best games. Any team who has tried to put Miami in a track race has lost, and that’s exactly what Syracuse has tried to do to teams all year.

This is one of the most talented Miami Hurricane teams in the history of the school. There are record breaking seasons all over the place for this team and specifically this offense. The ‘Canes are going into their biggest test of the season with everything on the line, but when the lights shine brightest, Cam Ward is at his best.