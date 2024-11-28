Cohen: Miami MBB takeaways from Charleston Classic

After a 3-0 start to the season, Miami’s men’s basketball team had its hopes high as it went to play in the Charleston Classic in Charleston, South Carolina. However, all things went wrong, as the Hurricanes lost three straight games to Drake, Oklahoma State and VCU. Here are three takeaways from the winless tournament showing.

Rebounding is a problem

The Hurricanes’ big man depth is certainly showing its weakness. Lynn Kidd, the team’s starting center, struggled to consistently grab rebounds.

In the first tournament game versus Drake, Miami was outrebounded 35-23 and only picked up five offensive rebounds, limiting its ability for second chance opportunities. Kidd totaled six rebounds in the team’s first two games of the tournament.

Kidd’s last game of the tournament fared better, as he secured 10 rebounds.

Throughout the tournament, East Carolina transfer Brandon Johnson led the team in rebounding, averaging 9.7 rebounds a game.

Kidd needs to be a bigger body on both ends of the court to help the team secure second-chance opportunities and stop opponents from being able to do so. With forward Kiree Huie still being out indefinitely, Kidd will need to step up.

Let the freshmen play

The story of the offseason was Jalil Bethea, the five-star recruit from Philadelphia. So far he hasn’t had much to show, as Miami head coach Jim Larrañaga has only been playing him an average of 11.6 minutes per game.

Bethea was a McDonald’s All-American for a reason, and the best way to get a young player acclimated to basketball at the next level is by giving him minutes and letting him adapt to the system.

The same goes to three-star recruit Divine Ugochukwu, who lit up the floor in the first three games of the season while getting solid minutes. Ugochukwu’s minutes and points were down in the Charleston Classic.