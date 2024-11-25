Hurricanes drop third straight in 77-70 loss to VCU

After back-to-back losses to Drake and Oklahoma State, Miami faced VCU in the seventh-place game of the annual Charleston Classic on Sunday, Nov. 24 and lost 77-70.

The Hurricanes struggled offensively, shooting just 40% from the field and 26.1% from beyond the arc. The ’Canes were held to just 33 points by the end of the first half.

The Rams pushed the tempo and were able to score 10 first-half fast break points compared to Miami’s zero. The Hurricanes entered halftime trailing by nine (42-33) but were well within striking distance.

VCU ballooned its lead up to 16 with nearly seven minutes to play and never looked back from there. Miami stormed back near the three-minute mark, cutting the lead down to six amid a 10-0 scoring run, but it was little too late for the ’Canes.

Preseason Atlantic 10 First Team selection Max Shulga was excellent for the Rams, dropping 18 points, eight rebounds and nine assists. Senior guard Joe Bamisile had a game high 22 points, five rebounds and two assists in VCU’s win.

Center Lynn Kidd led the way for the ’Canes with a 14 point, 10-rebound double-double. Guard Jalen Blackmon scored 11 points on the night and Nijel Pack had 10.

The Hurricanes went 0-3 in the tournament, placing eighth and are now sitting at an even 3-3 on the year.

Miami has a week to regroup and will next play Charleston Southern on Saturday, Nov. 30 at the Watsco Center.