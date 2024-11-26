Mood Ring steps under the moonlight at Patio Jams

Under the Miami moon, student band Mood Ring made their live debut at Lakeside Patio on Nov. 13. The hour and a half set showed the indie bands talent with a mix of covers and originals. The band’s alternative sound made it the perfect performance for the first Moonlight Jams of the semester.

The four member band has been in the works for the past three years, but only recently made their union official. Created by juniors Sydney Loebach and Jessica Conliffe, Mood Ring started as a bonding moment between the roommates.

“I think it was just a fun way that we could spend time together and also do something that we both really, really loved, because obviously she’s studying music and I’m not but it’s still a big part of my life and a big part of what we had in common,” Loebach said.

What started as a hobby, has now become an eclectic mix of genres; from folk to alternative, the band has explored a mirage of different sounds. Similar to the colors of a mood ring, the sound of the band has changed as it has developed and added members. The addition of drummer Harrison Gesser, helped take Mood Ring from a simple idea to the project it is today.

“My favorite part of playing in a band is playing music with my friends on stage and interacting with the crowd. I like the arranging aspect, I like making the songs our own,” Conliffe said.

Before guitarist, Dylan McNulty, completed the quartet, the band performed as a trio on UMTV’s late-night comedy show, “Off the Wire,” last semester. The brief performance gave us a glimpse into Mood Ring’s aesthetic, but could not compare to the well-rounded sound that the band displayed at Moonlight Jams.

Mood Ring electric guitarist Dylan McNulty and singer Sydney Loebach performing at Patio Jam at the Lakeside Patio on Nov. 13, 2024. Photo Credit // Mia Housman.

The fan favorite of the night was an acoustic rendition of Dolly Parton’s “Jolene.” Audiences sat with anticipation as Loebach announced that the band was going to switch things up for the next song.

The band members smiled wide as they looked across the stage at each other. McNulty put down his electric guitar and walked over to take Conliffe’s bass. Loebach gave her acoustic guitar to Conliffe as she moved to join Lobeach center stage. The girls looked at each other with nods of encouragement as Gesser queued them to start the country ballad.

The switch in instruments between the members was a unique change that helped mix-up the set. The powerful ballad showcased the talent of the members, even when they were outside of their comfort zone.

“We thought it would be really fun to switch instruments mid-set, that was always an idea we were playing around with,” Loebach said.

The creative risk paid off, as the crowd gave a roaring applause, when the last notes of the country classic played. Loebach’s powerhouse voice especially shined when the band played some of her originals. From the angsty, comedic “Bacardi,” to the heartbreak ballad “Orbit,” Loebach showcased her lyrical genius.

“I write all my songs, just me and my guitar, but playing with the band is such a totally different experience and when we did that one, it just worked immediately and turned out so beautiful,” Loebach said when describing playing “Orbit” live.

The set ended with a pop rock classic from “The 1975,” that was an upbeat contrast from the emotional melody of “Orbit,” and was a perfect end to the performance. Although the band is going on hiatus next semester, Loebach hopes to continue the band for her senior year.

“I’m really glad it’s worked out and I’ve made a lot of new friends from it and it’s just a really great time, a fun, unexpected part of my college experience,” Loebach said. “You know, not being in Frost, it’s not something I thought I’d be doing but it’s been awesome, I love it.”

You can keep up with the changing colors and sounds of Mood Ring on their Instagram @moodring_band.