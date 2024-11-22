‘Canes face off against the Demon Deacons at home in a must-win matchup

On the brink of playoffs, the Miami Hurricanes hold the 8th seed, despite dropping their most recent game against Georgia Tech.

Now, the ‘Canes are preparing for their last home game of the season against Wake Forest with one goal in mind: win out.

Following up with Syracuse on the 30th, Miami needs to seal their conference record at 7-1 for a spot in the ACC Championship, and possibly a favorable playoff bid.

The Deacons, with a 4-6 overall record, look to disrupt the ‘Canes storybook season with a win at Hard Rock.

For this reason, Miami sees Wake as a formidable opponent.

Mark Fletcher, who shares time in the backfield with Damien Martinez, spoke on what the team has seen from Wake this season.

“They have a great defense, they play very well together. They have one of the leading tacklers in the ACC at safety. We just have to play Hurricane football.”

Referring to Nick Anderson, Wake’s star safety, Fletcher elaborated, saying that the ‘Canes high-tempo offense should counteract Wake’s schemes.

In the same interview, edge-rusher Rueben Bain reflected on the difficulties Miami experienced stopping the run in the Georgia Tech game and what they’ve worked on to put that behind them.

“We spent the bye-weekend working on communication and execution.”

Looking to make a statement, Miami’s defense goes into this game after recently being put under fire in a string of high-scoring games.

Miami has one of the best offenses in the nation, however, averaging 544.8 total yards of offense and 45 PPG.Wake, contrarily, averages 27.7 PPG and 393.7 YPG.

It’s do-or-die time for the Hurricanes. These next two games will define what has been an exceptional season.