Feeling hungry in Miami? Here are the best restaurants for any craving and budget

Miami is a city full of cultural hotspots that have exceptional food. No matter what part of the city you are in, there’s always something new to try.

As a still a relatively young city, the scene for many industries here is ever-evolving.

South Florida serves as a crossroads for many different cultural styles of cooking, including Latin American, Caribbean, and Asian styles.

The people that chose to start their kitchens here did so recognizing this cultural impact, and many have a deep connection and appreciation for local communities. Miami serves as a place of inspiration for many who are trying to find an identity in the culinary world.

With so many great places to explore, it can be overwhelming to figure out what you’re in the mood for and how much you’re willing to spend on it

Here are the top places in Miami for any foodie.

Cafe Demetrio – $

The first coffee house in Coral Gables, Cafe Demetrio is the best spot to start your morning.

With the charm of classic 18th-century Europe in their decor and design, Demetrio is a great spot to go with some friends for a calm and restful start to your morning.

Opened in 1997 by husband and wife duo Demetrio and Vilma Pina, tons of work was put into maintaining the charm and decor of the Coral Gables newspaper’s original 1920s building. While the inside has been renovated, the exterior is still the exact same, minus the new stallion-themed sign hanging above the door.

Both breakfast and lunch menus have tons of tasty options to munch on, including their specialty egg dishes, including eggs benedict, huevos rancheros and omelets. My favorite and recommendation is the Florentine, a combo of poached eggs and roasted spinach topped with a specialty hollandaise sauce.

You can’t leave without getting a sip of the cafe’s star lattes. While they serve most traditional types of coffee like cappuccino and americano, their specialty lattes menu is the showstopper.

Their signature latte that gave the place its name, a Cafe Demetrio blends a secret recipe of cacao powder and milk with a double shot of espresso for a creamy and chocolatey coffee delight.

300 Alhambra Cir, Coral Gables, FL 33134

Bartaco – $

A college student’s favorite, Bartacco is one of the best places for a night out with friends. Its reasonable prices make this a great place to eat up. Being able to order from your phone adds an extra level of convenience.

Bartaco is a chain restaurant, with many other locations around the country. The popularity of this chain across the country only cements its credibility.

While famous for its tacos, Bartaco also offers delicious seafood and meat options, including the tuna poke, lobster ceviche and chicken tortilla soup.

Order the spicy cucumber salad for a refreshingly light salad mixed with rice wine vinegar.

3112 Commodore Plaza, Miami, FL 33133

CVI.CHE 105 – $

If you are a big foodie and are familiar with Juan Chipoco, you’ve probably heard of CVI.CHE 105. Regarded as one of the most renowned Peruvian chefs in America, Chipoco takes traditional Peruvian flavors and mixes them with other hispanic dishes to make a mouth-watering flavor-fest.

Chipoco was born and raised in Lima and came to the US when he was 19. He worked his way up from dishwasher to culinary master with hard work and dedication, and he often manages events that give back to the local community that inspired him.

CVI.CHE 105 can be described as chef Chipoco’s pride and joy, and the menu really shows this. From causas and tiraditos to sushi rolls and tacu-tacu, this place really has almost everything you could imagine.

The pescador sudado is a must-try. It’s a fish filet cooked in their secret recipe of seafood reduction served with peppers and tomato.

111 Palermo Ave #108, Coral Gables, FL 33134

Havana Harry’s – $

Havana Harry’s is a great Cuban spot to go for a lunch or dinner break. Family-style portions bursting with flavor for a super low price make for a setting perfect for college students.

The Tres Vacas plate is to die for. The portions of chicken, beef and pork grilled with onions and peppers with a side of rice, beans, and crispy plantains will keep you coming back for more.

The dessert menu has a wide variety of cakes, flans, and ice cream to choose from. Its signature showstopper is the specialty Overdose Milkshakes. Pick your favorite milkshake flavor and get it topped with a full slice of a matching cheesecake flavor.

4612 S Le Jeune Rd, Coral Gables, FL 33146

Fratellino Ristorante – $$

Miracle Mile has iconic cuisine. Its crown jewel is a small Italian ristorante in the center of downtown Coral Gables: Fratellino.

The family-owned business serves some of the best authentic Italian comfort food. Its pasta is made from scratch, incorporating recipes that have been passed down in the family for generations.

Besides pasta, Fratellino serves delicious entrees ranging from pan-seared chicken and filet to grilled octopus. A must-try is the Vitello Alla Saltimbocca, a pan-seared veal medallion in a demi glaze with prosciutto.

There’s no going wrong with the Agnollotti Di Pera, a delicious and vegetarian ravioli stuffed with creamy ricotta and sweet pears.

264 Miracle Mile, Miami, FL 33134

Aida – $$

Aida combines authentic Mexican flavor with high-quality seafood to create a fusion cuisine that stars dishes like lobster quesadillas and grilled octopus tacos with a side of house-made guac.

It’s a perfect spot for a lunch or dinner break and filled with friendly staff that will guide you to the perfect plate. Ceviche acapulco and tacos de camaron are the highlights of their menu. Every order of tacos comes with two, making it a great dish to split.

Even if you are not a vegetarian, you should give their mushroom tacos a try.

Their cocktail menu is full of sweet delicious mixes that are just as tasty as the non-alcoholic options. Their watermelon lemonade with a sugar rim is a must-have.

3306 Mary St, Miami, FL 33133

Sapore di Mare – $$

Italian seafood done right, Sapore di Mare is a cozy sit-down in Coconut Grove. Decorated to look just like a boat on the inside and marked with Capri and Amalfi coast coloring, it stands out.

Owners Giorgia and Matteo worked hard to incorporate Italian authenticity into their restaurant. Both from Italy, the two worked in various international restaurants until they decided to take their chances with their own business in Miami.

Having opened two restaurants in busier areas of Miami such as Miami Beach and Biscayne Boulevard, the two decided they wanted to try a riskier and more homely feel with Sapore di Mare, and especially its location in Coconut Grove.

While a smaller place, Sapore di Mare offers a massive menu to compensate.

The lobster ravioli is just one of the heavenly pasta dishes that it offers, ranking high alongside a rich creamy carbonara pasta. The wine menu is adored by critics with a wide variety of imports.

With homemade gelato to round out the dessert menu, Sapore di Mare truly has just about anything you can think of for an exciting night with delicious Italian seafood.

3111 Grand Ave, Miami, FL 33133

Rusty Pelican – $$$

Another favorite among UM students, Rusty Pelican is a high-end, nightlife type of restaurant with one of the best waterfront views in the city.

Rusty Pelican offers a sunset hour from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. with reduced menu item prices, making a great end to the day. While a little bit on the high end of price points, the food is absolutely worth it. Their specialty item is a seafood tower with three different types of oysters, shrimp, lobster, crab and more.

Their surf and turf combo of steak filet mignon and lobster tail is a great option for those not entirely sold on the idea of seafood. The red snapper is also a favorite, perfectly pan-seared with jalapeno and lime dressing and coconut orzo.

3201 Rickenbacker Cwy, Key Biscayne, FL 33149

Amal – $$$

Serving Mediterranean food with a Lebanese focus, Amal is a perfect spot for a more formal dinner out with friends or family. Owner Charles Khabouth’s goal for this restaurant was to touch heavily on the feeling of family and community. With Amal, Khabouth aims to make sure every guest who comes leaves feeling part of the family.

The emphasis on family doesn’t stop there. Every plate is meant to be served family-style around the table. This makes it a great opportunity to try a variety of dishes.

Start off with a few dips and pita bread to share with the table, then pick from the countless entree options.

The kebab section of the menu is a real star, with various seasoned and skewered grilled meats including beef, lamb, and chicken. If you fill up too much on the starters, their wraps are a lighter but equally tasty option.

Make sure to try the Kibbeh Nayeh, a beef tenderloin tartare with house spices that pairs perfectly with a cocktail.

3480 Main Hwy Suite 100, Miami, FL 33133

Zitz Sum -$$$

One of the truly most unique spots to eat in Miami, Zitz Sum is a Michelin-star Japanese fusion restaurant. Head Chef Pablo Zitzmann has a high level of engagement with diners, often presenting the dishes himself and explaining the significance behind the plate.

Zitzmann moved to Miami after graduating culinary school in Colombia. He started out as a line cook at many prominent restaurants in Miami, including Nobu. After taking time to travel and learn in Hong Kong and parts of Hawaii, he returned to Miami and eventually opened up the kitchen that we now know as Zitz Sum after the pandemic.

Their tasting menu is one of a kind, and the best part is that it’s never the same twice. Zitzman changes the menu often to keep you wanting to come back and try the newest seasonal masterpiece he’s come up with.

It’s suggested to make reservations soon, because Zitz Sum only seats 30 at a time.

The team’s dedication and the raw talent make eating here a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that no one can pass up.

396 Alhambra Cir Suite 155, Coral Gables, FL 33134

Miami is one of the best spots to go out to eat with unmatched quality and quantity. No matter what you are in the mood for, there’s sure to be a place that catches your eye.