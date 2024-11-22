Miami Basketball loses first game to Drake in Charleston Classic

Miami basketball suffered its first loss of the season to an undefeated Drake Bulldogs team, losing 80-69 at TD Arena during the first round of the 2024 Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic. Graduate student Nijel Pack led the Hurricanes in scoring with 17 points, while senior Brandon Johnson poured in seven rebounds and seven points in the second half.

The Bulldogs started strong, building a 17-8 lead early in the game, led by guard Bennett Stirtz, who scored 10 points in the first half. Despite going on a 10-2 run late in the first half to bring Miami within five points, Drake ultimately ended the half with two consecutive layups to enter halftime with a 36-27 lead.

Miami battled back in the second half, led by Johnson who converted a three-point play to cut the deficit to four points at 44-40 with 12:52 left. Despite Miami showing resilience, they faced foul trouble early, causing Drake to regain a double-digit lead at 53-42 with nine minutes remaining.

The Hurricanes improved their offensive efficiency in the second half, shooting 50% from the field, but could not close the gap and ultimately lost to Drake 80-69.

Miami looks to bounce back against Oklahoma State in the second round of the Charleston Classic on Friday at TD Arena.