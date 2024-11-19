De Guayaquil para el Mundo: Who is DREILU?

In a musical landscape where authenticity is increasingly rare, DREILU, an Ecuadorian graduate student and artist here at UM, brings a unique flare.

Previously known as Omar R., this 23-year-old talent has transformed his passion for music into a career that transcends musical genres and geographical borders.

Coming from a family of lawyers, DREILU broke from tradition to pursue his musical passion. His journey began in 2020 when he took his first steps in reggaeton, inspired by artists like Maluma and collaborating with producers like Kensel in Colombia.

Despite starting with limited resources, his determination led him to establish himself in Medellín, a decision that would shape career philosophy: “Only you got yourself.”

DREILU achieved his first viral moment with “Cancún,” which took off on TikTok in Ecuador before its official release, which prompted recently graduated students to create a trendy dance around the track.

The song’s impact was evident at its release party, where the crowd already knew the words. It has since accumulated over 115,000 streams on Spotify, marking a significant milestone in DREILU’s career.

Even with this success, DREILU has experienced ups and downs, from successful touring events in Ecuador to moments of solitude and reinvention. While the music scene in Medellín embraced him, he learned the hard way about the importance of careful contract review after losing valuable work assets.

His journey then led him to Atlanta, which proved to be a challenging market that didn’t align with his artistic vision. He found himself working in sync licensing and music publishing but visa restrictions prevented him from accepting a promising opportunity with Rich Music.

These setbacks led to valuable experiences working with industry mentors who helped shape his understanding of the Latin music industry. His resilience eventually guided him to Miami, where he found a more suitable environment for his artistic development while pursuing a Master’s degree in Music Industry at the Frost School of Music.

Moving to Miami led him to develop a unique sound that blends elements of R&B, hip-hop, and urban music. Inspired by artists like Ed Sheeran, John Mayer and Maluma, DREILU has managed to create his own musical identity. His newest single, “Barcelona,” marked the birth of a new chapter in his career.

DREILU will release “999,” five tracks that show his artistic evolution on Nov. 20, which you can pre-save here. The project tells a cohesive story: “Ayer,” a piece that connects with his roots, “Barcelona,” marking the beginning of his new era, “No Soy De Aquí,” an exploration of identity and belonging, “X TEXTO,” a story born from a special fan connection and “Contando Estrellas,” encapsulating his artistic evolution.

“999” promises to be versatile and showcase different sides of DREILU. The production mixes genres and styles, from tropical vibes to electronic elements.

DREILU’s ambition goes beyond being just an artist, as he seeks to model how musicians can own their art. “I aspire to contribute to the development of the music industry in Ecuador, proving that artists are capable of building their own musical empires” DREILU tells The Miami Hurricane.

With “999,” DREILU isn’t just releasing music but presenting his artistic declaration: “I’m here to stay.”