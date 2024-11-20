University of Miami reacts to Trump’s victory

By: Lazaro Chavez & Diana Moschetti

Former President Donald Trump won the 2024 presidential election, defeating Vice President Kamala Harris to become the 47th President of the United States. However, reactions to his victory at the University of Miami have been mixed, with students from all sides of the aisle sharing their perspectives on the election results.

Despite facing four indictments, 34 felony charges and two attempts on his life, Trump has flipped states that were previously won by President Joe Biden in 2020 and secured the popular vote with a lead of nearly five million votes.

“He sacrificed his retirement, risked his net worth, risked his life, risked the name of his family and was damaged by the media,” said Lucas Herring, a junior majoring in math, just minutes after Trump was elected as the 47th president.

Herring expressed his excitement for Trump’s second term, calling it a symbol of the former president’s commitment to the American people.

However, many students who backed Harris during the race expressed sharply different views.

Zak Djahed, a sophomore double-majoring in computer science and math, saw Trump’s victory as a huge setback, characterizing it as a “lack of compassion demonstrated by the American people.”

His greatest fear is Trump’s re-election being the rise of fascism in the U.S.

“I mean how historically analogous, we look to 1932 Germany right now, that’s my biggest fear,” Djahed said. “It’s sad that we haven’t learned from this.”

In a similar sentiment, Gray McKean, a junior majoring in English, expressed concern for the fate of minorities under another Trump presidency.

“This is an especially hard time for anyone who does not fit into the category of a rich, straight, white male,” she said.

Identifying as a pansexual woman, McKean stated that the president’s plans were personally targeted her.

“We as a country have failed women, anyone with a uterus, the LGBTQIA+ community, the Black community, people of color, the environment and every minority group,” she said.

Other students believe that the election transcended party affiliation, but have differing views as to why.

Nicole Carbonell, a junior majoring in finance, suggested that Trump’s landslide win signified a nationwide ideological shift, following four years of the Biden-Harris administration and Democratic control of the Senate.

“I think things have gotten extreme on the left and it was too much for your average American, regardless of their party affiliation,” she said.

Carbonell also insisted that the nation’s cry for economic stability fueled the red sweep on election night.

“I think when people are living paycheck to paycheck — like 60% of Americans are — they don’t have the privilege to be worried about social justice issues, and that’s what drove them to vote red,” she said.

In contrast, Katie Schuman, a senior political science major, believes this election overrode party affiliation due to the preservation of democracy.

“I think an election like this truly shows how American you are — whether you are willing to put aside your party affiliation and scattered beliefs for the sake of our democracy, or not,” she said.

However, for some students like Mary Blinn, a sophomore majoring in international studies, disappointment was inevitable no matter who ended up in the Oval Office.

“I felt like neither candidate was ideal to be the leader of our nation,” she said.

While Blinn can appreciate that some of her values will be upheld domestically under Trump, she still worries about how the U.S. might be perceived on the world stage.

“I am relieved that some of my moral beliefs will be represented in domestic affairs, but I am concerned about foreign policy and the image we will portray as a country,” Blinn said. “I hope that he relies on his advisors and other government leaders to inform his policy and hopefully alter his offensive rhetoric.”

Will Charlop, a junior double-majoring in geography and Spanish, also cited Trump’s “hateful” rhetoric as a significant issue, referencing his statement at the Israeli-American Council Summit back in September: “Anybody who’s Jewish . . . Is a fool if they vote for a Democrat.”

This language comes at a time when the country stands divided on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

“It’s so divisive on so many levels,” Charlop asserted. “It associates Palestinian and Arab people across the country with hating Jewish people which could not be further from the truth.”

Students also expressed differing views on Trump’s plans for the country.

Max Silver, a junior sports management major, said those who currently oppose Trump’s policies will be “pleasantly surprised” within the next four years.

“When it comes to jobs and the border, I think that will be taken care of,” he said. “Putting Americans first over foreign relations and wars, I think people will definitely get behind that.”

Conversely, Jiya Arora, a senior psychology major, is afraid that Trump might pass legislation restricting access to healthcare, including abortion.

“This directly impacts my personal choices and my ability to have control over my body and even my life,” Arora said.

She also noted the reduction in government spending, worrying that it might limit funds for critical research and negatively impact her career.

“We need a future where women’s rights are protected, healthcare and research are funded,” she asserted. “And I fear that won’t happen in the next four years.”

The reactions on campus to Trump’s second-term victory have been diverse, with some feeling optimistic about his plans for the economy and loyalty to the country, while others worry about his extreme rhetoric and potential to create more division. As the nation continues to process the outcome, it’s clear that the 2024 presidential election has taken on varied meanings throughout UM.