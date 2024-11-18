Go around the world with Emmy-winning comedian Vir Das

Vir Das will bring his global comedy style to The Parker in Fort Lauderdale on Nov. 21 for his “Mindfool” tour. See the laugh out loud comedian that has made audiences roar on “The Daily Show” and “CONAN.”

Das will share his struggles practicing mindfulness and being a child in an adult’s body in “Mindfool.” He aims to show Fort Lauderdale how he missed that chapter in adulting.

Das takes the world with him wherever he goes. He grew up in India and Africa and then moved to America and the United Kingdom for college. Working in Mumbai on film and television and returning to America made him feel like a “perceptual outsider.”

“I’m kind of a child from nowhere and belong nowhere,” Das said.

Yet, he gets laughs from around the world. His five Netflix comedy shows, “Abroad Understanding,” “Losing It,” “For India,” “Outside In” and his Emmy-winning special “Landing” have brought him international notoriety and success.

Das combines his experiences and international conflicts to create transformative sets that promote friendship. He will turn social media, Gen Z, the 2024 election and the trials it takes to enter Florida into punchlines.

“The first half of the show is going to be about your world, and the second half of the show is about my world,” Vas said.

Das will also take the stage at the 2024 International Emmys on Nov. 25. After winning for best comedy for “Landing” at last year’s International Emmys, Das looks forward to playing a different role this year.

Catch the comedian who will make people from over 21 countries laugh hosting the International Emmys at The Parker on Nov. 21. Feel a little less alone navigating life when you watch a, “funny, tiny, Indian man giving 900% to send people home flying on a cloud.”

Purchase tickets here to not miss your shot at meeting someone else without “their sh–t together.”