‘Canes score most points since 1987 in season-opening 113-72 onslaught over FDU

Miami fans returned to the Watsco Center for the first time since March 6 to watch the ’Canes back in action for a new season of college basketball, and they did not disappoint.

While the Hurricanes trailed for the first 1:20 of the game, once the offense started to get going, it couldn’t be stopped. Graduate transfer Lynn Kidd had the first 10 of Miami’s 12 points, and the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights weren’t able to find an answer for him. Kidd exploded for 24 points on 10-of-11 shooting and additionally grabbed nine rebounds for the ’Canes, leading them to a 113-72 season-opening win.

“At the five-spot, having that kind of touch around the rim is incredible,” FDU head coach Jack Castleberry said.

Miami shot just five first-half threes and found most success within the paint. UM had 40 first-half paint points and 66 on the night.

The Hurricanes quickly forced a shot clock violation on the second possession of the game and remained active defensively throughout the first half. The ’Canes collectively had eight first half steals, resulting in 22 points off turnovers.

The Canes closed the first half up 56-35.

Freshman Divine Ugochukwu had an excellent second half and an overall thrilling debut, putting up 15 points on 6-of-9 shooting in just 14 minutes.

Freshman guard Divine Ugochukwu dribbles up the court against FDU the Watsco Center on Nov. 4, 2024. Photo Credit: Reese Putnam

“We were going to redshirt him, but he’s just impressed us and keeps getting better and better,” head coach Jim Larrañaga said.

Despite a slow start for Nijel Pack, his second half performance was dominant, going 6-of-6 from the field for 15 points. Pack scored 21 points on 9-of-11 shooting and dropped five dimes on the night.

“He’s our leader. In timeouts, I ask him what he wants to run. He’s our quarterback, our Tom Brady,” Larrañaga said.

Other key contributors included Jalen Blackmon, who ended with 15 points and shot 3-for-5 beyond the arc. Veteran Matthew Cleveland and freshman guard Jalil Bethea both ended with nine points, and East Carolina transfer Brandon Johnson brought down nine boards for the Canes.

“The bench scored 39 points; we’ve never had that depth before,” Larrañaga said.

The Hurricanes will return to the Watsco Center on Sunday at 2 p.m. to take on Binghamton.